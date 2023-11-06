sharply_done

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), the Mainz, Germany-based messenger-RNA vaccine and immunotherapy pioneer, announced its Q3 earnings earlier today. The market's initial response has been lukewarm, with the Pharma's share price rising ~4% in early trading, reaching a value of $100.

Before diving into the financials, I will briefly discuss the company's history as a limited company.

BioNTech Overview

BioNTech launched its initial public offering ("IPO") back in October 2019, raising $150m at $15 per share in October 2019. The company's share price then embarked on an incredible bull run, as, alongside partner Pfizer (PFE), the company developed the Comirnaty, messenger-RNA based COVID vaccine that became the most widely used vaccine of the pandemic era. BioNTech earned $21.6bn and $18.5bn of revenues in 2021 and 2022 (splitting revenues 50/50 with Pfizer) and net income, respectively, of $11.7bn, and $10.1bn.

In August 2021, BioNTech achieved its peak value of $390 per share, valuing the company at nearly $100bn, but inevitably that valuation has decreased substantially as pandemic pressures have eased and governments have stopped buying Comirnaty doses - in each of 2021 and 2022, Pfizer / BioNTech manufactured and distributed ~1bn doses.

BioNTech was never intended by its husband and wife co-founders, Professor Ugur Sahin and Dr. Özlem Türeci, to be a pure COVID vaccine play, but the incredible success of Comirnaty has allowed the company to establish a cash position, as of Q3, of €17bn, or ~$18.3bn in USD, which is nearly as high as the company's current market cap valuation of ~$22.9bn.

Today, BioNTech is focused on three strategic priorities - its COVID-19 vaccine franchise, its Immuno-oncology pipeline, and its Infectious Diseases pipeline, The company provided updates in respect of all three of these divisions via its Q3 earnings presentation, and during its Q3 earnings call. Let's begin, however by reviewing Q3 financials.

BioNTech Q3 Earnings At A Glance

In Q3, BioNTech reported total revenues of €895.3m, all derived from COVID vaccine sales, a net profit of €161m, and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.67. Across the first nine months of 2023, the company has recorded $2.34bn of revenues, net profit of $472.4m, and diluted EPS of $1.94.

BioNTech Q3 & YTD earnings (presentation)

As we can see above, the year-on-year comparisons make for uncomfortable reading, with 9-month revenues falling from ~€13bn in 2022, to €2.34bn in 2023, and EPS falling from $27.7, to $1.94, but in fairness, 2022 was an anomalous year that the company could never have forecast. Becoming a revenue generating company by 2020 was likely not considered by management as part of BioNTech's script, and certainly not >€35bn of revenues across 2021/22, with net income of ~€20bn.

A key question when it comes to valuing BioNTech is considering whether the market is only concerned with Comirnaty and COVID vaccine revenues, and will keep selling the stock if this revenue stream continues to fall, or whether the market is looking at the ex-COVID pipeline also, and estimating its future worth positively.

BioNTech FY23 guidance (presentation)

As we can see above, BioNTech revealed today that it is revising its guidance downward, with revenues across 2023 now expected to be ~$4bn, as opposed to the $5bn guidance provided in Q1. Despite its vast cash reserves the company is making the frugal decision to reduce R&D, SG&A and Capex spending also, which ought to result in after tax earnings for the year of ~€970m. Divide that by the current share count of ~239m, and forward EPS looks like ~ €4 per share, meaning forward price to earnings ratio would be ~27x.

It's far from an unhealthy figure, however with BioNTech providing no guidance for 2024, it would be understandable if shareholders were jittery about the long-term sustainability of COVID revenues, and the true value of the ex-COVID pipeline.

The COVID Vaccine Question - Is There A Sustainable Endemic Market?

This question is arguably the single biggest determinant of BioNTech's valuation in the short-to-medium term. Announcing a disappointing set of Q3 earnings, Pfizer wrote off $900m of inventory in relation to Comirnaty, and slashed its FY23 earnings and revenue guidance, reporting $1.3bn of COVID vaccine sales in Q3.

BioNTech said the actual year-to-date effect of Comirnaty write-downs on its own business amounted to ~€0.6bn, but BioNTech continues to have faith in the emergence of an "endemic" COVID vaccine market, in which it believes large volumes of doses will be sold to consumers privately or via health insurers at a significantly inflated price of ~$120 per dose, versus ~$25 per dose charged to governments during the pandemic.

Q3 saw the approval of BioNTech / Pfizer's latest mRNA COVID vaccine, designed to target the XBB.1.5 strain, identified in June by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory ("VRBPAC") as a variant of concern ahead of the fall vaccination season. As well as the U.S., countries including the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, and Canada have also approved this latest vaccine, with Europe expected to follow suit.

The dynamics of a private COVID market are highly uncertain - Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has suggested that ~17% of Americans will seek vaccination this fall, which implies a $6-$7bn opportunity in the U.S., although given Moderna (MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX) also have approved vaccines on the market, if Pfizer / BioNTech were to earn a 50% share, and split revenues between them, BioNTech's revenue opportunity would be restricted to $1.7bn, which is more or less the revenues BioNTech seems to be promising for Q4, given its guidance for ~€4bn of revenues.

Theoretically, demand in Europe could match the U.S., or even exceed it, given the EU's larger population of ~450m inhabitants, and while claiming it will have a 60% share of the U.S. market, BioNTech says its share of the EU and Japanese market will be closer to ~90% (presumably split 50/50 with Pfizer). It's also possible, even likely, that an endemic COVID market fails to take off, or does not come close to matching the annual influenza market - at this stage, we simply don't know.

According to the CDC, ~51% of Americans get a flu shot, although shots are cheaper, covered by insurance, and the entire market globally is apparently worth only ~$7.5m, with market share divided between global Pharmas such as GSK (GSK), Sanofi (SNY), and AstraZeneca (AZN), incumbents that will be hard to shift. As such, BioNTech's belief that a larger long-term opportunity could come in the form of a COVID / Influenza combo shot, which BioNTech says it is developing, advising that it will initiate a Phase 3 study of a COVID-19/Influenza candidate "in the coming months," could be wide of the mark.

Ultimately, while BioNTech promised investors that "the COVID-19 business should remain profitable for BioNTech, the reality may be that the company urgently requires one of its other divisions to begin to make a meaningful revenue contribution soon, if the company's valuation is not to suffer a significant downward correction.

Immuno-Oncology Potential Not Quite Ready To Be Realized, While Infectious Disease Barely Warrants Mention

BioNTech has an impressive oncology pipeline, which encompasses multiple "bleeding edge" approaches to therapy, including antibody drug conjugates, cell therapies, bi-specifics, and cancer "vaccines" that offer significant hope of making an impact on the existing treatment landscape.

With that said, BioNTech revealed today that it has a single oncology-directed asset only in a Phase 3 study, with another expected to enter a Phase 3 imminently. The former is BNT316/ONC-392, an anti-CTLA-4 antibody, which is being evaluated as a monotherapy versus standard-of-care chemotherapy (docetaxel) in patients with metastatic NSCLC that progressed under previous PD-(L)1-inhibitor treatment.

This is a 600-patient study with a primary endpoint of overall survival ("OS"). The mechanism of action ("MoA") is based on the thesis that "blocking CTLA-4 may help to preserve T cell activity and enhance anti-tumor activity." Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Yervoy, which earned >$2bn of revenues in 2022, is an approved CTLA-4 inhibitor, as is AstraZeneca's Imjudo, although both must be used in combo with another drug, handing a competitive advantage to BioNTech's drug, if it can secure approval, within an area of high unmet need.

The other Phase 3 ready candidate is BNT323/DB-1303, indicated for breast cancer. This is an antibody drug conjugate ("ADC"), a type of drug, which works like a more selective form of chemotherapy, seeking out cancer cells and destroying them with less off-target toxicity.

This drug has shown an unconfirmed objective response rate ("ORR") of 58.8%, BioNTech revealed today, and a disease control rate of 94% in a study of multiple solid tumors. When we consider that Pfizer paid $43bn to acquire Seagen, developer of 4 / 12 approved ADC's, earlier this year, it could arguably be the case that the market is not attributing sufficient value to BioNTech's ADC candidate.

BioNTech oncology highlights (presentation)

As we can see above, BioNTech's highlights reel in oncology is undeniably impressive, although it may also be undeniable that the company's hardest challenge - converting promise into marketing authorizations, and commercial revenues, lies ahead. With >$18bn cash, BioNTech has funds available that most biotechs can only dream of, but progress has arguably been too slow.

For example, while the company's FixVac cancer vaccine remains in Phase 1 studies, Moderna / Merck's candidate with a similar mechanism of action ("MoA") is entering a pivotal study. Admittedly, compared to non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"), Moderna / Merck's candidate, indicated for melanoma, has an easier target, but if we think about BioNTech's current valuation, which is equal to its cash position plus ~$5bn - $6bn, it's clear the market harbors doubts about the value of BioNTech's ex-COVID projects.

The same can be said of BioNTech's Infectious Disease division, which barley warrants a mention in the Q3 earnings presentations. Besides the COVID / Flu shot, which management said "demonstrated robust immune responses to influenza A, influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2 strains" in a Phase 1/2 study, BioNTech is working alongside the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations ("CEPI") on a vaccine targeting mpox, but no updates were provided in relation to Shingles, Malaria, or tuberculosis - targets the company once claimed to have within its sights.

Concluding Thoughts - Without COVID Revenues, BNTX Stock's Valuation May Test Market's Patience

As I mentioned earlier, a key question in relation to BioNTech's current valuation, and it's likely future valuation, concerns how much value the market attaches to the company's COVID business, versus its ability to develop effective immuno-oncology and infectious disease vaccines and therapies going forward.

If we imagine that no COVID revenues were on offer in 2024, how much would BioNTech's pipeline be worth? If we include the ~$18bn cash, and subtract ~$2bn of total liabilities, then that leaves a deficit to current market cap valuation of ~$6bn. Is BioNTech's immuno-oncology pipeline worth $6bn or more?

Post-IPO, BioNTech was worth ~$3.4bn, and my take is that that is about what the ex-COVID pipeline is worth today. The biotech markets have been difficult in 2022 and 2023, and many companies that launched with a similar valuation are worth substantially less than they were 3-4 years ago, and especially those who have failed to commercialize any candidates.

Were it not for COVID, I think BioNTech shares would be worth more or less the same today as they were post-IPO, as there are obviously signs that some pipeline drugs could make an impact within today's treatment landscape, with "blockbuster" (>$1bn per annum) peak sales expectations. Progress has been somewhat slow, however, with only 2 candidates making it to the registrational study stage, and there are a handful of other pharmas with drugs which have a similar MoA to BioNTech's closer to the approval stage.

We cannot forget COVID however, which represents a significant wildcard for BioNTech. It is possible that an endemic, private COVID vaccination market becomes a >$10bn per annum opportunity, with only a handful of significant players. It's also possible that BioNTech is first to market with a flu/COVID combo shot, and in either scenario, the company may generate $3 - $5bn in COVID revenues for many years to come, driving profit margins of >30%.

The corollary to that argument is that there is ultimately a lack of enthusiasm on the part of private buyers or health insurance companies to pay >$120 for COVID shots, or that BioNTech loses the race to develop a combo shot. If, at the beginning of 2024, BioNTech is guiding for <$1bn of annual revenues, I think the company may suffer a significant valuation downgrade of 20-25% at least. The saving grace is the cash put aside by the company, which opens up the possibility of M&A opportunities to support inorganic growth, or at the very least ensures BioNTech's valuation is unlikely to fall <$15bn.

Unfortunately, I think this quarter's forecast for $4bn of 2023 revenues may be the last positive COVID revenues update for some time, and adding together cash plus pipeline, I struggle to get much above $20bn, of ~$85 per share as an appropriate valuation for BioNTech stock, based on slow progress ex-COVID. I will give BioNTech SE a "Hold" recommendation post Q3 earnings, but I'd be slightly more pessimistic than optimistic on future growth potential at this time.