BioNTech Q3 Earnings Review: COVID Revenues Downgrade Makes Prognosis Gloomy

Nov. 06, 2023 12:30 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)
Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • BioNTech SE, the German messenger-RNA specialist that helped develop the Comirnaty COVID vaccine, announced its Q3 earnings today.
  • €894m of revenues and net profit across 3m, and €2.3bn revenues and €473m net profit across 9m makes a tough comparison to 2022.
  • That is entirely due to falling COVID sales - revenue guidance for 2023 is now ~€4bn, downgraded by ~€1bn from Q1.
  • BioNTech will be hoping for the emergence of a lucrative endemic COVID vaccine market to sustain its valuation as the market does not seem to attach much value to the ex-COVID pipeline.
  • An "ADC" cancer drug and CTLA-4 inhibitor are both at the Phase 3 study stage, but the infectious disease pipeline may have stalled. The long-term outlook, if COVID revenues evaporate in 2024, may not be promising for BNTX.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), the Mainz, Germany-based messenger-RNA vaccine and immunotherapy pioneer, announced its Q3 earnings earlier today. The market's initial response has been lukewarm, with the Pharma's share price rising ~4% in early trading, reaching a value of $100.

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

