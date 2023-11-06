Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 12:17 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.64K Followers

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Victoria Meissner - VP, Strategy & IR

Ugur Sahin - Co-Founder & CFO

Ozlem Tureci - Chief Medical Officer & Co-Founder

Jens Holstein - CFO

Ryan Richardson - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daina Graybosch - Leerink Partners

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Yaron Werber - TD Cowen

Jessica Fye - JPMorgan

Bill Maughan - Canaccord Genuity

Simon Baker - Redburn Atlantic

Ellie Merle - UBS

Operator

Welcome to the BioNTech Third Quarter 2023 Update Call. I would like to hand the call over to Dr. Victoria Meissner, Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Victoria Meissner

Thank you. Good morning and afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for BioNTech's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. As a reminder, the slides that accompany this call and the press release issued this morning can be found in the investor section of our website.

On the next slide, you can see our forward-looking statements disclaimer. Additional information about these statements and other risks are described in our filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements on the call are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, speak only as of the call's original date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements.

On Slide 3, you can find the agenda for today's call. Today I'm joined by the following members of BioNTech's management team. Our CEO and Co-Founder, Ugur Sahin; Ozlem Tureci, our Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder; Jens Holstein, our Chief Financial Officer; and Ryan Richardson, our Chief Strategy Officer.

I would like to turn the call over to Ugur Sahin.

Ugur Sahin

Thank you, Victoria. A warm welcome to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BNTX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BNTX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.