Breakouts Everywhere As Buffett Moves To Record High $157 Billion Cash

Nov. 06, 2023 1:19 PM ETSPX, SPY, BNKU, LABU, NAIL, BRK.A, BRK.B
JD Henning
JD Henning
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has reached record-high levels of cash, with $157 billion on hand, exceeding Disney's market capitalization.
  • The last time Buffett held record cash levels was in late 2021, ahead of the 2022 market correction.
  • Similar patterns are observed between 2018 and 2023, the only two years when the Fed hit multi-year high Fed funds rates while conducting the largest QT balance sheet reduction in history.
  • The Active ETF portfolio is up +38.0% YTD in an extremely volatile series of swings from the worst week of the year for the Nasdaq/S&P 500 to the best week of the year.
  • Timing signals will continue to be essential, as the market swings are increasingly volatile with record declines and rebounds in the last 2 weeks.
Seismograph printing seismic activity records of a severe earthquake

adventtr

November Market Report Week 45 - 2023

The weekly summary article highlights some of our ongoing market observations, MDA stock breakouts, ETF trading, Dow picks, and long-term value selections throughout the year.

Breakouts Everywhere As Warren Buffett Moves To



This article was written by

JD Henning
JD Henning
18.21K Followers

JD Henning is a Finance PhD, MBA, investment adviser, fraud examiner and certified anti-money laundering specialist with more than 30 years trading and investing stocks and other securities. JD runs Value & Momentum Breakouts where he identifies identify breakout signals and breakdown warnings using technical and fundamental analysis.

Signals from his proprietary Momentum Gauges® not only alert subscribers of market changes, but the strength of markets for short term breakouts or breakdown warnings across 11 different sectors. Top stock and ETF selections use technical and fundamental systems in proven financial studies. Value & Momentum Breakouts is the place to build your own optimal portfolio mix with a community of like-minded investors and traders. Features include a Premium Portfolio, bull/bear ETF strategy, morning updates and an active chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

