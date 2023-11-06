Torsten Asmus

Why bother with anxiety when you can get some nice yield with little principal risk? Candidly, this is the argument for investing in the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV), and yes it makes sense for those looking for a high-quality yield-generating instrument with minimal exposure to credit risk and stock market volatility.

BSV is designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. 1–5 Year Government/Credit Float Adjusted Index, offering diversified exposure to the short-term, investment-grade U.S. bond market. The fund focuses on U.S. government, high-quality corporate, and international dollar-denominated bonds with maturities of 1 to 5 years.

Key Features of BSV

BSV offers a blend of high credit quality and an attractive yield, making it a suitable option for conservative investors. The fund has an ultra-low expense ratio of 0.04%, allowing investors to keep a larger portion of their returns. It also offers a decent yield, with a 30-day SEC yield of about 5.27%. Nothing wrong with that whatsoever.

BSV maintains a diversified portfolio, holding 2,669 corporate and treasury investment-grade bonds with maturity dates between 1-5 years. The top 10 holdings account for about 11% of the fund, indicating a decent level of diversification. The fund's holdings are primarily composed of U.S. treasuries (67%) and corporate bonds (33%).

vanguard.com

When we look at the holdings, the majority have a maturity of 1-2 years. If indeed the Fed is going to keep rates "higher for longer" that's the right time frame to play for higher yield given the potential for rates to fall afterwards.

vanguard.com

BSV's Performance

The biggest determinant of future performance for a bond fund is starting yield. From that standpoint, we can expect that the fund will likely achieve, in the long run, its approximate current yield. This is meant to be a relatively stable product and one where you can reliably assume the performance won't veer too far away from the yield over time.

When compared with similar ETFs, BSV stands out for its unique blend of government and corporate bonds. For instance, while iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) and Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF (BND) offer similar investment opportunities, they focus on either government or corporate bonds, but not both, and have different durations making them more volatile alternatives.

We may indeed be at the top of the rate hiking cycle. BSV's short-term bonds are less sensitive to interest rate changes, reducing the risk of price depreciation in the event rates keep rising. Additionally, the fund's significant allocation to high-quality corporate bonds provides an opportunity for a higher yield compared to treasury-focused funds.

Conclusion

All of this makes BSV an interesting core consideration in a portfolio. This is an ETF that presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking a balance between yield and risk. Its unique blend of government and corporate bonds, short-term focus, and high credit quality make it a robust choice for conservative investors, with great yield to boot.