GigaCloud Technology: My Take On Short Report
Summary
- GigaCloud Technology Inc.'s recent scrutiny demands careful consideration of the concerns highlighted in a recent short report.
- GigaCloud Technology's commitment to aligning accounting practices with U.S.-GAAP standards underscores its dedication to transparency and credibility.
- Despite the irregularities pointed out in the report, my bullish outlook on GigaCloud Technology stock remains steadfast.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) has come under the attention of a short report. While there are some odd aspects raised as part of the short report on GigaCloud's underlying prospects, I find that there's not enough to cause me to reverse my bullish call on this stock.
Here I discuss what investors should think about from the short report and what aspects are inflammatory but misleading.
My Take on the Short Report
@CulperResearch makes three types of claims in their short report. The first one is rather tenuous. By and large, this boils down to GigaCloud's lack of disclosures. And I get why GigaCloud would not want to be too open about the fact there are considerable links to China.
Without getting political, simply from an investing perspective, having a ''China-stock'' in the portfolio is commensurate with a lower multiple asserted on that stock.
And this company will do all it can to avoid that label, of being perceived as being foreign. Indeed, as GigaCloud openly states, they are working hard to turn their accounting to U.S.-GAAP accounting.
The second consideration revolves around the fact that GigaCloud doesn't have many employees at work in their warehouses.
Consequently, all measures of revenues or profitability per employee look odd, if the denominator is tiny.
Looking at the employee figure objectively, I don't have much of a retort to this. And I would hope that management would use their upcoming Q3 earnings call to put to rest this assertion. Indeed, I know that GigaCloud's IR will be reading this analysis on Seeking Alpha.
Furthermore, I have to say that I share the same views as @CulperResearch on some other stocks, such as SoundHound AI (SOUN) and Affirm (AFRM), so I don't view @CulperResearch as being a particularly scandalous outfit.
To complicate matters further, I find that GigaCloud's press release answers the claims put forward by @CulperResearch, particularly regarding its Warehousing Operations and Transportation Network evasive and rushed.
The response that GigaCloud puts forward is that it relies on third-party contractors but fails to offer more details. Simply put, this element seems altogether murky.
The third element that is raised in the short report is about GigaCloud's cash position. You see, the thing is, for the most part, cash is cash. And KPMG might have, in the past, been a bit too permissive with certain other companies in how they recognize revenues, but cold cash is an objective figure. There's no room for assumptions.
@CulperResearch goes on to state that 67% of the Company’s cash is held offshore, despite this cash being primarily denominated in USD. Now, from my understanding, Apple (AAPL) also makes about 60% of its revenues outside the U.S. And they also hold substantial cash outside the U.S. And Apple's cash is also reported in their SEC filings under USD.
In conclusion, I'm not saying that Culper Research's arguments are fully exaggerated. But they appear to have diluted their arguments too much, in my opinion.
Other Worthy Considerations
A further blemish to think about is that GigaCloud's cash flows increased substantially in H1 2023 relative to the negative figure of H1 2022, in large part because GigaCloud's inventory figure shrank meaningfully even as its revenue figure dramatically increased.
As you can see above, the cash flows used for inventory was down from $25 million in last year's H1 2022, to less than $8 million this time around. This doesn't appear to me to be congruent with a growth company, that's seeking to grow its underlying revenues in the mid-20s% CAGR range.
Indeed, if I were to highlight one element to keep attuned when GigaCloud reports its Q3 results in a few weeks (expected pre-market November 15th), it would be its cash flow statement. Particularly to keep alert to its inventory figure.
The Bottom Line
In light of the recent scrutiny surrounding GigaCloud Technology, it is imperative not to disregard the concerns brought to the forefront by the recent short report.
While skepticism toward any stock is healthy, and the points raised in the report should not be overlooked, I remain optimistic about the prospects of GigaCloud Technology.
Although some issues have been brought to the surface, it is essential to maintain a comprehensive perspective.
GigaCloud efforts to align its accounting practices with U.S.-GAAP standards should, in my opinion, help stabilize this stock's valuation.
Furthermore, the upcoming Q3 earnings call and the subsequent disclosure of the company's cash flow statement will provide a clearer picture of GigaCloud's financial health.
Despite the concerns raised by the short report, my bullish stance on GigaCloud Technology Inc. stock remains intact.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments