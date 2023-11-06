Wang He/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) has come under the attention of a short report. While there are some odd aspects raised as part of the short report on GigaCloud's underlying prospects, I find that there's not enough to cause me to reverse my bullish call on this stock.

Here I discuss what investors should think about from the short report and what aspects are inflammatory but misleading.

My Take on the Short Report

@CulperResearch makes three types of claims in their short report. The first one is rather tenuous. By and large, this boils down to GigaCloud's lack of disclosures. And I get why GigaCloud would not want to be too open about the fact there are considerable links to China.

Without getting political, simply from an investing perspective, having a ''China-stock'' in the portfolio is commensurate with a lower multiple asserted on that stock.

And this company will do all it can to avoid that label, of being perceived as being foreign. Indeed, as GigaCloud openly states, they are working hard to turn their accounting to U.S.-GAAP accounting.

The second consideration revolves around the fact that GigaCloud doesn't have many employees at work in their warehouses.

Twitter @CulperResearch

Consequently, all measures of revenues or profitability per employee look odd, if the denominator is tiny.

Looking at the employee figure objectively, I don't have much of a retort to this. And I would hope that management would use their upcoming Q3 earnings call to put to rest this assertion. Indeed, I know that GigaCloud's IR will be reading this analysis on Seeking Alpha.

Furthermore, I have to say that I share the same views as @CulperResearch on some other stocks, such as SoundHound AI (SOUN) and Affirm (AFRM), so I don't view @CulperResearch as being a particularly scandalous outfit.

To complicate matters further, I find that GigaCloud's press release answers the claims put forward by @CulperResearch, particularly regarding its Warehousing Operations and Transportation Network evasive and rushed.

The response that GigaCloud puts forward is that it relies on third-party contractors but fails to offer more details. Simply put, this element seems altogether murky.

The third element that is raised in the short report is about GigaCloud's cash position. You see, the thing is, for the most part, cash is cash. And KPMG might have, in the past, been a bit too permissive with certain other companies in how they recognize revenues, but cold cash is an objective figure. There's no room for assumptions.

@CulperResearch goes on to state that 67% of the Company’s cash is held offshore, despite this cash being primarily denominated in USD. Now, from my understanding, Apple (AAPL) also makes about 60% of its revenues outside the U.S. And they also hold substantial cash outside the U.S. And Apple's cash is also reported in their SEC filings under USD.

In conclusion, I'm not saying that Culper Research's arguments are fully exaggerated. But they appear to have diluted their arguments too much, in my opinion.

Other Worthy Considerations

A further blemish to think about is that GigaCloud's cash flows increased substantially in H1 2023 relative to the negative figure of H1 2022, in large part because GigaCloud's inventory figure shrank meaningfully even as its revenue figure dramatically increased.

GCT cash flow statement

As you can see above, the cash flows used for inventory was down from $25 million in last year's H1 2022, to less than $8 million this time around. This doesn't appear to me to be congruent with a growth company, that's seeking to grow its underlying revenues in the mid-20s% CAGR range.

GCT revenue growth rates

Indeed, if I were to highlight one element to keep attuned when GigaCloud reports its Q3 results in a few weeks (expected pre-market November 15th), it would be its cash flow statement. Particularly to keep alert to its inventory figure.

The Bottom Line

In light of the recent scrutiny surrounding GigaCloud Technology, it is imperative not to disregard the concerns brought to the forefront by the recent short report.

While skepticism toward any stock is healthy, and the points raised in the report should not be overlooked, I remain optimistic about the prospects of GigaCloud Technology.

Although some issues have been brought to the surface, it is essential to maintain a comprehensive perspective.

GigaCloud efforts to align its accounting practices with U.S.-GAAP standards should, in my opinion, help stabilize this stock's valuation.

Furthermore, the upcoming Q3 earnings call and the subsequent disclosure of the company's cash flow statement will provide a clearer picture of GigaCloud's financial health.

Despite the concerns raised by the short report, my bullish stance on GigaCloud Technology Inc. stock remains intact.