127 Articles From Best Value Idea Investing Competition

Nov. 07, 2023
SA Article Competitions
Summary

  • Here is a list of all entries from the recent Best Value Idea Competition.
  • We received 127 eligible articles.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

Below is a list of all 127 articles from the recent Best Value Idea investing competition. Here is a list of the winners.

1 VICI Properties: I Pity Anyone Not Buying This REIT (Rating Upgrade) The Dividend Collectuh
2 Evolution AB: The Best Opportunity I've Seen In A While Amit Peretz
3 Valaris: Uncovering Cash Flow Potential To Buy Back Shares Stefan Lingmerth
4 Chubb: A Value Opportunity, Buy Rating Reaffirmed Albert Anthony
5 Paramount Global: Real Value, Not A Trap Asset Alchemist
6 Brighthouse Financial: A Compelling Buy As The Business Simplifies Seeking Profits
7 Heineken: Soft Emerging Market Volumes Don't Tar Value Potential Mark Dockray
8 T. Rowe Price: PT Finally Hit, I'm A Buyer Gytis Zizys
9 Clearway Energy: Misunderstood By The Market With 75% Return Potential Roberts Berzins, CFA
10 Disney: The Deep-Value Play Of 2023 The Value Corner
11 Interpublic Group: Price Is What You Pay, Value Is What You Get The Dividend Collectuh
12 VeriSign: Strong Moat At Discount Tomas Riba
13 Banco Bradesco: Macro Woes Leave Shares Undervalued Mark Dockray
14 CI&T: Implementing AI And Machine Learning To Achieve Staggering Growth Welbeck Ash Research
15 Nike: Leading The Race Once Again The Value Corner
16 Ulta Beauty: A Beauty Stock That's About To Pop The Value Seeker
17 Franklin Street Properties: Still Cheap, Even After Reversal Asset Alchemist
18 Teleperformance: The Opportunities That AI Will Bring Gustavo Larraga Tapia
19 Tenable: A Value Stock When Considering Data Assets Chetan Woodun
20 Phinia: On Cruise Control For The Next Year, Moving To The Fast Lane In 2025 Michael Del Monte
21 Innovative Industrial Properties Is The Best Value Opportunity Harold Goldmeier
22 Hidden Assets And Improved Cash Flow Make Rogers Communications A Buy Nelson Smith
23 Hibbett: A Misunderstood Retailer Ben Howard
24 Savers Value Village: A Great Value Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
25 Korn Ferry: Exceptional Value Against Meager Risks Oliver Rodzianko
26 Primoris Services: IRA Tailwind Not Priced In Noah Cox
27 Gulf Island Fabrication Is My Top Value Pick In A Choppy Market No Called Strikes Investing
28 Argentina Lithium: $90 Million Investment From Stellantis Implies A Substantial Upward Rerate Edward Vranic, CFA
29 Garrett Motion: Electric Vehicles Are Just The Next Chapter Gustavo Larraga Tapia
30 Lowe's: Undervalued Stock With A Strong Track Record And High Dividend Growth Jake Blumenthal
31 High Tide: Potentially A Rare Winner In This Space Shri Upadhyaya
32 Progyny: 4 Reasons I Bought This Stock Bradley Guichard
33 PayPal Making Promising Moves Under The Surface Joshua Hall
34 Corebridge Financial: A Shining Star Positioned For Outperformance Omega Research
35 Ally Financial: A 5% Yield Value Play For 2023 A.J. Button
36 Crocs Stock: A Textbook Value Play Ahan Vashi
37 Ternium: Improving Fundamentals And Good Margin Of Safety Hong Chew Eu
38 Conagra's Selloff Opened Up A Good Buying Opportunity The Dragon of Wall Street
39 Organigram Is A Great Stock For Value Investors

Alan Brochstein, CFA
40 Chevron Offers Smoother Ride In Any Oil Market Vlae Kershner
41 Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Value In The Biotech Space No Called Strikes Investing
42 Noble Corporation Can Rise Further As Offshore Rig Capacity Remains Scarce Seeking Profits
43 Lovesac: Priced For Value, But With Growth Caffital Research
44 My Top Pick: NewLake Capital Yields 12% With Net Cash Balance Sheet And Built-In Growth Julian Lin
45 Evolution AB: An Unknown Gem Dominating The Live Casino Solutions Market Eugenio Catone
46 Rocket Mortgage: Housing Market Recovery Creates Potential Opportunity Zhong Jin
47 Palantir Technologies: New Markets Unlocked But S&P 500 Inclusion Is At Risk Noah Cox
48 AbbVie: Q2 Success Sets The Stage For Consistent Growth Stock Info
49 Jackson Attractive On Capital Returns Joshua Hall
50 PepsiCo: Strong Growth Driven By Pricing And GLP-1 Anti-Obesity Drug Is Non-Structural Lighting Rock Research
51 Ardelyx: XPHOZAH Is No Niche Product

Clinically Sound Investor
52 VICI Properties: Our Top Value Stock For October Dane Bowler
53 ASML: Near-Term Headwinds Weigh On Q3 Results The Value Seeker
54 W&T Offshore: A Q3 Beat Could Be A Catalyst For This Undervalued Stock The Energy Realist
55 JinkoSolar: No Slowdown For This Dividend Paying Solar Panel Maker Friso Alenus
56 Vir Biotechnology: A Beaten Up Biotech With A Large Margin Of Safety Dan Stringer
57 Ulta Beauty: Cause For The Selloff Is The Reason It's A Value Play Yuval Rotem
58 Truist Financial: Top Value Pick From Beaten-Down Banks Nathanael Kisler
59 Kenvue: Very Profitable And Significantly Undervalued PropNotes
60 BioMarin: Growth Drivers Remain Intact Main Street Investor
61 PepsiCo: Q3 Operating Margins Proof That Company's Strategy Is Paying Off Vinay Utham
62 Citigroup: My Top Value Idea Which Also Yields Over 5% Steven Fiorillo
63 Incyte: One Of The Most Undervalued Pharmaceuticals Main Street Investor
64 RTX Corporation: Well-Defined Value With Little Risk Of Becoming A Value Trap Jim Sloan
65 Jabil: Beyond The Surface, Value And Growth At Your Fingertips Growth Arcane
66 Twilio: An Underappreciated Value Opportunity Roman Luzgin
67 Why Undervalued Alibaba Could Become Great Again Bay Area Ideas
68 AT&T Performance And Share Price Appear To Have Bottomed Gary Gambino
69 Realty Income: Great Buying Opportunity So Don't Over-Think It The Gaming Dividend
70 Preformed Line Products: Reasonable Valuation Despite Potential International Cyclicality Horizon Capital
71 SunCoke Energy: An Extremely Compelling Value PropNotes
72 Exxon Mobil: Superior Asset Base And Execution To Fuel Returns Throughout The Cycle White Star Research
73 Interactive Brokers: Strong Buy, As Margin Lending Boosts Earnings

Cavenagh Research
74 Bristol-Myers Squibb: Time To Get Greedy Kody's Dividends
75 PayPal: Why I Am Buying More Into Earnings Despite Freefalling Share Prices Steven Fiorillo
76 Destination XL Group: An Undervalued GEM In Big And Tall's Clothing Business LM Investments
77 CVS Health: Rite Aid's Chapter 11 Provides Opportunity Investor Overview
78 Zillow: Making Tremendous Progress In A Tough Housing Market Weighing Machine
79 XLK: Big Tech Emerging As Beacon Of Value Chetan Woodun
80 Emerson Electric: My Best Value Pick For Dividend Growth Investors Damon Judd
81 Nexstar: Profit From The Next Election Cycle Patrick Kroneman
82 Clearfield: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful Shri Upadhyaya
83 ASML: Still Dominant In The Lithography Market Khaveen Investments
84 Cineplex: The Only High Value No-Brainer In Media Obelisk Investment Research
85 O'Reilly: Leadership Transition For Future Growth Tomas Riba
86 NICE Ltd. ADR Is An Intelligent Investment In AI Harold Goldmeier
87 Alfen: Challenges Offer Entry Opportunity Daniel Dunaevski
88 Blue Bird: A Countercyclical Value Buy Stephen Tobin
89 VICI Properties: Possible Double Digit Return With High Starting Dividend The Gaming Dividend
90 Illumina: Mispriced Jewel At Maximum Pessimism Edward Schneider, CFA
91 Netflix Q3: Strategic Updates Bring Profits, Possible Gaming Adoption Will Have Positive Effect Invest Heroes
92 Starbucks: The King Of Reinvestment Opportunities Taron Kwak
93 Academy Sports and Outdoors: The Hidden Gem Amid Short-Term Challenges Deniel Selivanov
94 Tredegar: A Brighter Future But Not A Value Buy Yet Hong Chew Eu
95 Nintendo Is A Classic GARP Investment At 14.3x TTM P/E Cameron Smith
96 Automatic Data Processing: The Global Leader In Human Capital Management Jake Blumenthal
97 Wolverine World Wide: A Case For Cautious Optimism Ramkumar Raja Chidambaram
98 Heritage Insurance Is My Best Value Idea David Zanoni
99 SHF Holdings: My One Stock

Chris DeMuth Jr.
100 SCHD: This 3.90% Yielding Quality Dividend Growth ETF Is Back In Buy Territory (Rating Upgrade) The Sunday Investor
101 Nathan's Famous: Undervalued Omni-Channel Dominator River Capital Investor
102 Robert Half: Buy A Debt-Free Company With 41% Dividend Growth Albert Anthony
103 Newmont: An Opportunity To Buy At The Deepest Discount In Years SomaBull
104 Molson Coors Beverage Is A Deep Value Buy James Coleman
105 Coty: The Beauty Industry's Hidden Gem Wealthy Wisdom
106 Children's Place: Updating The Thesis Kingdom Capital
107 DaVita: Simple And Compelling After Sell-Off Joseph Kowaleski
108 Kering SA: Premium Brands At Discounted Prices Patrick Kroneman
109 3M Company: I'm Off The Fence And Ready To Buy (Rating Upgrade) Gytis Zizys
110 InMode: Overblown Reaction On Guidance, A Rare Valuation Lucid Vision
111 3M: What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger Bay Area Ideas
112 Provident Financial: Impressive Dividend Yield With Promising Lakeland Merger Juri von Randow
113 Capitalizing On Inflammation's Role In Neurological Disease Part 2: INmune Bio Vision and Value
114 Crocs: My Top Value Pick For 2024 And Beyond Vera Glebova
115 Walmart: Strategy, Stability And Innovation In A Single Package Larry Hall
116 TORM plc: Record Earnings, 15%-21% Yield, Very Undervalued Double Dividend Stocks
117 Like Infrastructure, Green Energy Or AI? You'll Love Encore Wire

Stock Scanner
118 Pilbara Minerals: Ambitious Growth Plans And Strong Finances Make It A Buy Ben Short
119 Willis Lease Finance Corporation: Significantly Undervalued Assets And Strong Industry Tailwinds Yiping Wang
120 Altria Group: Attractive Heading Into Q3 Earnings Despite Continued Pain Daniel Jones
121 United Therapeutics: Both Fundamental And Technical Analyses Justify A Buy Decision Pinnacle Investment Analyst
122 Axcelis: Stellar Performance Being Driven By A Robust Silicon Carbide Market Robert Castellano
123 ACM Research: Benefiting From China Sanctions Robert Castellano
124 The Time Could Be Right For The SILJ ETF That Offers Value Andrew Hecht
125 PayPal: Missed Out On Meta? Here's Your Second Chance Main Street Investor
126 SPSM: Valuation Spread Between Small Cap Vs. Large Cap Too Big To Ignore Non-Correlating Stock Ideas
127 Highwoods: A Safe ~11% Yield And Significant Potential Upside

Konstantinos Kosmidis

The Seeking Alpha Editorial Team occasionally runs Article Competitions and other contests for the benefit of both our contributors and readers.

Thanks for hosting the contest! I really enjoyed not only sharing the article but also the big move in the stock I wrote about.
