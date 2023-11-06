Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 1:02 PM ETTreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.65K Followers

Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Oakland - Chairman, President & CEO

Pat O'Donnell - EVP & CFO

Colleen Fiocchi - IR

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Rob Dickerson - Jefferies

Matt Smith - Stifel

Carla Casella - J.P. Morgan

Jon Andersen - William Blair

Jim Salera - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Hello. Welcome to the Treehouse Foods Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Treehouse Foods for the reading of the Safe Harbor statement.

Colleen Fiocchi

Good morning, and thanks for joining us today. Our press release and earnings deck, both issued this morning, are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at Treehousefoods.com.

Before we begin, we would like to advise you that all forward-looking statements made on today's call are intended to fall within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections, and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Information concerning those risks is contained in the company's filings with the SEC. On September 29, 2023, we completed the divestiture of our Snack Bars business. For purposes of our discussion today, we will briefly cover our third quarter results on a whole company basis, as the third quarter guidance that we previously issued incorporated the Snack Bars business. Results for the quarter are also provided on a continuing and discontinued operations basis in the press release, with the Snack Bars business reported in discontinued operations. The majority of our discussion today around our operating and financial results will center around performance on an adjusted continuing operations basis. We have provided recast historical financials for Treehouse continuing operations, for 2019, 2020 2021, and 2022, on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About THS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on THS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.