Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.65K Followers

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Aron Levine - President, Preferred Banking

Lindsay Hans - President and Co-head, Merrill Wealth Management

Jeffrey Busconi - Head of Private Bank Services

Nancy Fahmy - Head of Investment Solutions Group

Lorna Sabbia - Head of Retirement & Personal Wealth Solutions

Sharon Miller - Managing Director, President of Small Business

Wendy Stewart - President, Global Commercial Banking

Lisa Clyde - Managing Director, Global Corporate Banking and Leasing

Lee McEntire - Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. On behalf of the BancAnalysts Association of Boston, we're very pleased to have bank America not only host their annual dinner this evening in their corporate office here in Boston at 100 Federal Street, but we also have many of their senior managers, senior executives with us as well to do presentation about their different lines of businesses on the wealth side of the house, as well as the commercial side.

And what we'd like to do is I'm going to start off and rather than me reading all of their backgrounds, I'm going to introduce Aron first and then we'll go down the line. He'll talk a little bit how long he's been with Bank of America, what his history is, and more importantly, a brief introduction of the business he's responsible for.

But with that, Aron, why don't you start? Thank you. Okay,

Aron Levine

Okay, thanks. And always great to be here again. So, good to see everyone and look forward to spending time at dinner. So I am the president of the Preferred Bank. You can see the stats up there. I've been with the company 30 years this year. I celebrated my 30th anniversary.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BAC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.