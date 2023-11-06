Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi Approaching Critical Inflection

Nov. 06, 2023 2:15 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), SOFIW
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. is crushing revenue expectations, but one key metric eludes the company.
  • SoFi is bucking the trend in the banking sector with loan, deposit, and even margin growth.
  • Financial services see a first.
  • The market wants to see one thing from SoFi Technologies, Inc.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

We had a high conviction call to buy SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock when shares fell under $5.00. We recall that many questioned the trade we had laid out. Fast forward a few months

Build generational wealth with our system

Get more with our playbook to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our one-stop shop.

Our prices go up this week, so act now through this SOFI column, and you can lock in $65 of savings. 

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied within your first 30 days. There's also a light version of BAD BEAT, on sale for 55 cents a day with great benefits too. Come take the next step!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.62K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group {Bad Beat Investing}, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.


Benefits of Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SOFI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOFI
--
SOFIW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.