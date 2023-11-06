deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

At the start of the year, I believed that shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) were getting washed. This came after the business saw a tough 2022 which followed a very strong 2021. With the company announcing an expensive deal and shedding EMEA assets at low prices (in order to focus on its home market in North America), it was these decisions which raised some questions on top of the harsh operating performance.

While valuations were non-demanding, the track record was not good enough to see appeal emerging. After a tough 2023 so far, and continued uncertainty on the closing of the divestment of the European activities, I understand the continued pressure on the share price as the situation continues to be very uncertain, driven by emerging leverage concerns.

Some Perspective

Whirlpool is a well-known appliance company which is known for its namesake brand, as well as brands like Maytag and Bauknecht. In the pandemic year 2020, the company posted sales of $19.4 billion as sales were actually largely in line with the years before, although that earnings saw a boost from the pandemic, with earnings posted at around $18 per share.

Revenues rose towards $22.0 billion in 2021, as the company posted earnings of $26 and change per share. Originally, the company guided for 2022 sales to rise in a modest fashion to 5-6%, with earnings seen between $27 and $28 per share, as shares rose to a peak of $250 in 2021 on the back of the achievements and further anticipations.

As the outlook was cut during the year 2022, I picked up coverage in the summer when the company announced an expensive $3 billion deal for InSinkErator, by which point in time, shares had already come down to $150 per share. As net debt jumped to $6.4 billion overnight, and the company cut the earnings guidance to $19 per share, I was quite cautious.

While the business long had global operations, the company aimed to divest non-core and not so profitable, or even lossmaking operations. This includes an announced divestment of the EMEA division at the start of this year. That involved the divestment of a $4.2 billion business which was breaking even in the peak year 2021, while posting far worse results in 2022. Whirlpool was granted a 25% equity stake in the joint-venture business which was divested to Arcelik A.S.

With Whirlpool buying high and selling low, and some transactions taking place, the (earnings) picture was a bit blurry. Given the high leverage, continued restructuring and turbulent past, I was a bit cautious despite a low earnings multiple, as operational turbulence is likely set to continue.

Coming Down

With shares trading in the low $150s in January, shares have largely traded in a $120-$160 trading range this year and that has been the case until October, when shares fell to the $100 mark in recent weeks, now trading hands at $111 per share.

Late in January, Whirlpool posted very difficult 2022 results. Revenues fell more than 10% to $19.7 billion as the company posted a huge GAAP loss of $1.5 billion, or $27 per share (due to the divestment of the EMEA operations), with adjusted earnings reported at $19.64 per share.

For 2023, sales were originally seen flattish at $19.4 billion, with earnings seen between $16 and $18 per share, not being very inspiring of course. Following the third quarter earnings results, the company cut the adjusted earnings guidance to $16 per share, while cutting the GAAP earnings guidance to just $9 per share, as the divestment of the EMEA activities has been delayed (even as the European Commission approved the deal last week). Right now, closing of the divestment is only seen in April 2024, making the company liable for the losses incurred to date.

The continuation of losses in EMEA made that net debt stands at $6.5 billion which is a very substantial number given the pressure on earnings, which results in EBITDA of just around $1.5 billion. In fact, the current net debt load exceeds the equity market value of the firm, as the 55 million shares outstanding value equity of around $6 billion at $110 per share.

The reasons for the woes are easy to understand, and that includes continued lack of profitability and losses incurred in EMEA, as the company continues to pay out $7 in dividends per share. This pushes up the debt load, making interest costs increase rapidly here.

And Now?

The reality is that Whirlpool is hurt by the same trends as the housing markets, with a boom period during the pandemic on its reverse, driven by record high interest rates which hurt the housing market (at large) and thus related spending on appliances such as those sold by Whirlpool.

All of this hurts cash flow conversion as leverage is a bigger concern than I thought at the start of the year, and perhaps a dividend cut is needed here, although this depends greatly on the timing and actual closing of the divestment in Europe, set to free up $250 million in annual free cash flows.

That makes the closing of the deal key, but the continued delays and losses incurred make me cautious on the deal closing as well. After all, is the buyer still as interested in these activities given where we stand? This will likely cause uncertainty to come for the upcoming six months.

For me, it is key that the European deal will close as that could unleash upside here. This could reduce leverage and improve earnings, which could be appealing, but further delays of this deal, or worsening of the economy, could really put sustained pressure on the business here.

Amidst all this uncertainty, I am taking a wait-and-see approach for now, as Whirlpool is too aggressive with leverage and capital allocation to my state, as the uncertainty remains high for some time to come.