SolStock

A Quick Take On Cargo Therapeutics

Cargo Therapeutics, Inc. (CRGX) has filed proposed terms to raise $300 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended SEC registration statement.

The company is a Phase 2 trial-stage biopharma developing drug candidates for the treatment of large B cell lymphoma cancer [LBCL] and other B cell malignancies.

While the IPO appears reasonably priced, biopharma IPOs have performed poorly in the recent IPO environment.

Risk-on life science investors may see an opportunity, but I’m Neutral [Hold] on the Cargo Therapeutics, Inc. IPO.

CARGO Therapeutics Overview

San Mateo, California-based Cargo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded to in-license and continue developing what it believes is an improved CAR T-cell therapy for patients suffering from large B-cell lymphoma.

Management is headed by President and CEO Gina Chapman, who has been with the firm since May 2022 and was previously SVP, Business Unit Head, Specialty and Chronic Care at Roche.

The firm's lead candidate, CRG-022, is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of Refractory/Relapsed LBCL.

The drug candidate may also be further developed by Stanford in other B-cell malignancy conditions.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

SEC

Cargo has booked fair market value investment of $109 million as of June 30, 2023 from investors, including Samsara BioCapital, Red Tree Ventures, Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund, Third Rock Ventures, Nextech and Janus Henderson Biotech.

According to a 2022 market research report by Data Intelligence, the market for treatments of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was an estimated $4.1 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $7.9 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the aging of the global population, leading to a higher incidence of cancers due to reduced immune system capabilities.

Also, market growth may be delayed due to the high costs of treatment regimens, which may reach a lifetime cost of $600,000 to $750,000.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

AbbVie (ABBV)

Amgen (AMGN)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Genmab Incyte

Janssen (JNJ)

Merck (MRK)

Regeneron

Roche

Others

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its drug development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the periods indicated:

SEC

As of June 30, 2023, the company had $42.4 million in cash and $29.3 million in total liabilities.

CARGO Therapeutics IPO Details

CRGX intends to sell 18.75 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $300.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $171 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 48.5%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $220.0 million to fund the planned Phase 2 clinical trials of CRG-022; approximately $20.0 million to fund our internal research and development capabilities to advance new product candidates; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the additional costs associated with being a public company. Based on our current operating plan, we believe that our existing cash and cash equivalents, together with the estimated net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs through 2025. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not currently involved in any litigation that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen and Truist Securities.

Commentary About CARGO Therapeutics

CRGX is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund the advancement of its drug pipeline and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The firm’s lead candidate, CRG-022, is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of Refractory/Relapsed LBCL.

The market opportunity for treating LBCL is moderately large and expected to grow over the next several years.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration relationships or agreements.

The company’s investor syndicate includes well-known institutional life science investors, and the company appears well-capitalized.

Cargo is working in an area of cancer treatments that has shown substantial improvement in outcomes for patients in recent years.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of $171 million, which is lower than the typical range for biopharma firms at IPO.

Despite the reasonable price of the shares at IPO and the firm’s advanced stage of development for its lead candidate, biopharma firm IPOs have generally performed quite poorly in recent quarters.

While risk-on investors could make a case for the Cargo Therapeutics, Inc. IPO, I’m Neutral [Hold] on it.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week ending November 10, 2023.