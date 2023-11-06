Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 2:04 PM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.65K Followers

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad Cray - Investor Relations

Jose Manuel Daes - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Daes - Chief Operating Officer

Santiago Giraldo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley

Sam Darkatsh - Raymond James

Tim Wojs - Baird

Stanley Elliott - Stifel

Julio Romero - Sidoti & Company

Jean Ramirez - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Tecnoglass Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brad Cray, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Brad Cray

Thank you for joining us for Tecnoglass' Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. A copy of the slide presentation to accompany this call may be obtained on the Investors section of the Tecnoglass website. Our speakers for today's call are Chief Executive Officer, Jose Manuel Daes; Chief Operating Officer, Chris Daes; and Chief Financial Officer, Santiago Giraldo.

I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed in this call, except for historical information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances.

Actual results may vary in a material nature from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass' business.

These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TGLS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGLS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.