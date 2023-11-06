Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Fooks - Investor Relations

Bruce Flatt - Chief Executive Officer

Connor Teskey - President, Brookfield Asset Management

Bahir Manios - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Cowen

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Sohrab Movahedi - BMO Capital Markets

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Ken Worthington - JP Morgan

Nik Priebe - CIBC World Markets

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Operator

Hello and welcome to Brookfield Asset Management's Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference call over to our first speaker, Ms. Jason Fooks, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jason Fooks

Thank you for joining us today for Brookfield Asset Management's earnings call. On the call today we have Bruce Flatt, our Chief Executive Officer; Connor Teskey, President and Bahir Manios, our Chief Financial Officer.

Bruce will start the call today with opening remarks, followed by Connor who will talk about our private credit platform, and finally, Bahir will discuss our financial and operating results for the business. After our formal comments, we'll turn the call over to the operator and take analyst questions. In order to accommodate all those who want to ask questions, we ask that you refrain from asking more than two questions at one time. If you have additional questions, please rejoin the queue, and we'll be happy to take additional questions as time permits.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that in today's comments, including in responding to questions

