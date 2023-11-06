Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DHT Holdings: Analysts' Consensus Sets Forward Dividend Yields At 13-15%

Nov. 06, 2023 3:25 PM ETDHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)1 Comment
Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • DHT Holdings, Inc. operates VLCCs in a segment of the shipping market that is currently showing signs of firming up.
  • The company's management is paying out 100% of its earnings to shareholders, which is rare in the shipping industry.
  • Analysts are estimating forward yields of 13%-15% for DHT Holdings, but shipping investors know that these yields can be volatile.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Special Situation Report get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Container Cargo ships and Oil Tankers Sailing

serts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is a company that primarily operates VLCCs (very large crude carriers). I think this is currently an interesting segment of the shipping market. The Nov. 1 Fearnleys report shows VLCC rates

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
18.06K Followers

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
SecretUser
Today, 3:32 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.87K)
More important than book value: what is current NAV $/share?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DHT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DHT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DHT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.