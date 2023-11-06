Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

e.l.f. Beauty: Strong Growth But Lofty Valuation

Nov. 06, 2023 3:30 PM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)COTY, EL, NUS, ULTA
Main Street Investor profile picture
Main Street Investor
4.27K Followers

Summary

  • e.l.f. Beauty reported a 76% increase in sales and nearly tripled profits in Q3, exceeding expectations.
  • The company's valuation has significantly expanded, now priced at over 7 times Sales and 36 times forward earnings.
  • e.l.f. Beauty's growth strategy relies heavily on marketing and may face challenges in maintaining market share against competitors.
Cosmetics swatches. Peach, beige, red and coral toned styled cosmetics flat lay. Closeup colour palette. Creative concept photo of cosmetics samples. Beauty products on pastel background

Nikolay Amoseev

Overview

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) reported impressive earnings for the quarter ending in September 2023. The cosmetics company exceeded expectations with a 76% increase in sales, leading to nearly triple profits in the second quarter. The company's net income for the quarter was $33.3

This article was written by

Main Street Investor profile picture
Main Street Investor
4.27K Followers
My investing strategy is focused on finding the best opportunities from every sector: value or growth - there is value in everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All predictions and projections are solely median estimates by financial analysts and are due for uncertainty. All graphs, charts, etc. may not be up to date and only represent the latest available data. I do not guarantee the accuracy of any of my mentioned price targets, and thus, they should not be used as investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ELF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ELF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ELF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.