Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.65K Followers

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fran Okoniewski - Vice President, Investor Relations

Richard Soloway - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Buchel - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital

Raj Sharma - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Welcome to the Napco Security Technologies Fiscal Q1 2024 Earnings Call. Our host for today’s call is Fran Okoniewski, Vice President of Investor Relations. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to your host. Fran, you may begin.

Fran Okoniewski

Thank you, Ross and good morning everyone. My name is Fran Okoniewski, Vice President of Investor Relations for Napco Security Technologies. Thank you all for joining us for today’s conference call to discuss our financial results for our fiscal first quarter 2024. By now, all of you should have had the opportunity to review our earnings press release discussing the results of our quarter. If you have not, a copy of the release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website, napcosecurity.com.

On the call today are Richard Soloway, our President and Chief Executive Officer of Napco Security Technologies and Kevin Buchel, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me take a moment to read the forward-looking statement as this presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to growth drivers of the company’s business, such as school security products, reoccurring revenue services, potential market opportunities, the benefits of our reoccurring revenue products to customers and dealers, our ability to control expenses and costs

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NSSC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSSC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.