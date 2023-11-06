Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Livent: Good Opportunity To Pick Up An Attractive Business On The Cheap

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • We touch upon some of the reasons for Livent Corporation's ongoing weakness.
  • Despite the risks, the stock offers good value at current levels with attractive valuations and a strong operating structure.
  • The long-term EV story remains intact, and Livent's growing lithium carbonate prowess should hold it in good stead.
  • Institutions continue to buy this story, whilst the charts suggest that the selling has been overdone.
Lithium Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry, cathode

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The stock of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), an integrated business involved in the sale of lithium products, has been facing a rough ride over the past six months. At a time when the broader markets have eked out mid-single-digit returns, the LTHM

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.98K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Rainer-63 profile picture
Rainer-63
Today, 3:51 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.06K)
What about the acquisition byl/fusion with the Australian Allkem? Already that should help rising up again.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LTHM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LTHM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LTHM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.