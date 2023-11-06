IHE: You Better Like Eli Lilly And Johnson & Johnson To Buy This
Summary
- The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF provides targeted exposure to the U.S. pharmaceutical industry but has a highly concentrated portfolio.
- The IHE ETF's top five holdings, including Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson, account for over 63% of the fund's total assets, posing a concentration risk.
- Compared to its peers, IHE has a lower expense ratio but higher concentration of holdings, which may increase risk for investors.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Lead-Lag Report. Learn More »
The Pharmaceutical industry forms a crucial part of the global economy. With an ever-growing demand for healthcare services and new drugs, investing in this sector provides an opportunity to capitalize on its growth potential. And while exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are a great wrapper to gain access to these stocks, always look under the hood to know what you're buying and to assess just how diversified a basket of stocks truly is. The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by its name alone isn't exactly as diversified as one might think.
IHE is an exchange-traded fund that aims to track the investment performance of an index comprising of U.S. equities in the pharmaceuticals sector. Launched on May 1, 2006, by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the fund offers investors a targeted approach to gain exposure to the U.S. pharmaceutical industry.
IHE strives to reflect the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index, its benchmark index. This index provides exposure to companies involved in various aspects of the pharmaceutical industry, from product research and drug development to the manufacturing of prescription or over-the-counter drugs and vaccines.
A Look at IHE's Holdings
Here's the problem. IHE's portfolio is highly concentrated, with a significant portion of its assets invested in its top holdings. The fund's top five holdings were:
- Eli Lilly (LLY): 25.16%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 23.76%
- Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): 4.82%
- Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX): 4.77%
- Viatris Inc. (VTRS): 4.54%.
This ETF is driven largely by just two stocks: LLY and JNJ. These top five holdings account for over 63% of the fund's total assets, indicating a high degree of concentration risk.
If you're bullish on IHE, you better be bullish on these names individually.
Comparing IHE with its Peers
IHE faces competition from several similar funds. Two notable ones include the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) and VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH). PJP tracks the Dynamic Pharmaceutical Intellidex Index and has assets worth $252 million with an expense ratio of 0.57%. On the other hand, PPH tracks the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index and manages assets worth $385 million with an expense ratio of 0.36%. In comparison, IHE has a lower expense ratio of 0.40% and manages $550 in net assets. However, the concentration of holdings in IHE is much higher than its peers, which could pose an additional layer of risk for investors.
Performance and Risk Analysis
IHE has been very choppy since 2021, largely going nowhere as technology momentum continues to take center stage. I think the Pharmaceutical space likely does do well long term, but right now it's really difficult to find a spot to position confidently in.
Conclusion: Is IHE a Good Investment?
Investing in IHE offers a strategic way to gain exposure to the pharmaceutical sector. With a strong portfolio of holdings and a low expense ratio, IHE presents an attractive proposition. However, the high concentration of its holdings in two large-cap pharmaceutical stocks introduces a lot of company specific risk in an otherwise good long-term investment thesis.
iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF is a pass for me. Just think that there's too much company-specific risk.
Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and the positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments