Zeta Global Makes Operating Loss Progress, But Headwinds Remain
Summary
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. exceeded revenue and earnings estimates in Q3 2023 financial results.
- Zeta provides online marketers with consumer intelligence and a marketing automation platform.
- Despite Zeta Global Holdings Corp. reducing its operating losses, my outlook is Neutral [Hold] due to macroeconomic conditions.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Zeta Global Holdings
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) reported its Q3 2023 financial results on November 2, 2023, beating revenue and consensus earnings estimates.
The firm provides online marketers with consumer intelligence and a marketing automation platform via its proprietary database.
I previously wrote about ZETA with a Hold outlook on lower revenue growth prospects and high operating losses.
While the company is reducing its operating losses, with a slowing macroeconomic outlook and continued high interest rates affecting the automotive sector, I’m not optimistic about Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock in the near term.
I reiterate my previous Neutral [Hold] outlook on ZETA.
Zeta Global Overview And Market
New York-based Zeta has developed advanced online advertising capabilities for companies to generate greater returns from their online marketing efforts.
Zeta is led by co-founder, Chairman and CEO David Steinberg, who was previously the founder and CEO of InPhonic, a wireless phone and communications products company.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Opportunity Explorer
Identity Graph
Intent Graph
Agile Intelligence
APIs.
The firm pursues primarily enterprise-sized clients across all major industry verticals via a direct sales, marketing and business development model.
According to a market research note by eMarketer, the market for digital ad spending was an estimated $153 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $315 billion by 2025.
In 2020, despite the global pandemic, digital ad spending grew by 12.7%.
The note says that 2021 saw significantly increased digital advertising growth after a slower-than-expected 2020, but that future growth rates will decline through 2025.
The chart below shows the report's forecasted growth trajectory and digital ad spend percentage of the total, from 2020 to 2025:
Potential competitors include:
Zeta Global’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter (blue columns) has continued to rise; Operating income by quarter (red line) has begun to make significant progress toward breakeven but remains high:
Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended lower somewhat; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (amber line) have dropped considerably in recent quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have continued to make improvement toward breakeven, per the chart below:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, ZETA’s stock price has risen by only 0.12% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 42.29%:
For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $120.8 million in cash and equivalents and $184 million in total debt, all of which was categorized as long-term.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $66.7 million, during which capital expenditures were $20.0 million. The company paid $247.4 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Zeta Global
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure (Trailing Twelve Months)
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.7
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
1.9
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
26.0%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-29.4%
|
EBITDA %
|
-18.8%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$1,810,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,880,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$86,660,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$1.35
|
Free Cash Flow Per Share
|
$0.33
|
SA Quant Score
|
Hold - 2.89
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
ZETA’s most recent unadjusted Rule of 40 calculation was 6.3% as of Q3 2023’s results, so the firm has improved recently, although it needs further improvement, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted)
|
Q1 2023
|
Q3 2023
|
Revenue Growth %
|
28.8%
|
26.0%
|
Operating Margin
|
-30.9%
|
-19.7%
|
Total
|
-2.1%
|
6.3%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Sentiment Analysis
The chart below shows the frequency of a variety of keywords in management’s most recent earnings conference call:
The company is seeing challenging macro conditions and significant headwinds from the insurance and automotive industry verticals.
Analysts asked leadership about gross margins, agency vs. direct revenue mix, key investment priorities and the demand for generative AI.
Management said that 2024 should see gross margin improvement as agency business shifts more to direct business.
For 2023, the company intends to invest in its AI technologies, sales & engineering, mobile and buttress its partner channel efforts.
The demand for generative AI is quite strong. The firm’s ZOE (Zeta Opportunity Engine) generative AI functionalities enable clients to more quickly and easily gain greater insight.
Commentary On Zeta Global
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2023’s results, management’s prepared remarks highlighted its record revenue generation, with adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow growing substantially faster than its revenue.
The firm saw "record third quarter RFP volumes" and was recognized in industry reports.
Notably, management believes that the industry is at the "beginning of a marketing cloud replacement cycle," which could bode well for the firm’s growth trajectory if true.
Total revenue for Q3 2023 rose by 24.1% year-over-year, but gross margin dropped by 1.1%.
The firm’s net dollar retention rate was within its 110% to 115% target range, indicating reasonably good sales & marketing efficiency.
Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue dropped an impressive 21.5% YoY, indicating sharply improved efficiencies, while operating losses were reduced by 43.8%, although operating losses remain high at $37.2 million for the quarter.
The company's financial position is solid, with ample liquidity, some long-term debt and strong free cash flow.
ZETA’s Rule of 40 performance has improved recently but is still in need of much improvement, especially with regard to its negative operating margin.
Looking ahead, 2023 revenue growth is estimated at 22.8% over 2022.
If achieved, this would represent a reduction in revenue growth rate versus 2022’s growth rate of about 29% over 2021.
In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has fallen by approximately 15% net, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:
While the firm is seeing some strength from various verticals, and its generative AI system ZOE appears to be a hit, other sectors like insurance and automotive have been dragging down its results.
Management is reducing operating losses, but with a slowing macroeconomic outlook and continued high interest rates affecting the automotive sector, I’m not optimistic about ZETA in the near term.
I reiterate my previous Neutral [Hold] outlook on ZETA.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments