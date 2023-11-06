Tippapatt

A Quick Take On Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) reported its Q3 2023 financial results on November 2, 2023, beating revenue and consensus earnings estimates.

The firm provides online marketers with consumer intelligence and a marketing automation platform via its proprietary database.

I previously wrote about ZETA with a Hold outlook on lower revenue growth prospects and high operating losses.

While the company is reducing its operating losses, with a slowing macroeconomic outlook and continued high interest rates affecting the automotive sector, I’m not optimistic about Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock in the near term.

I reiterate my previous Neutral [Hold] outlook on ZETA.

Zeta Global Overview And Market

New York-based Zeta has developed advanced online advertising capabilities for companies to generate greater returns from their online marketing efforts.

Zeta is led by co-founder, Chairman and CEO David Steinberg, who was previously the founder and CEO of InPhonic, a wireless phone and communications products company.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Opportunity Explorer

Identity Graph

Intent Graph

Agile Intelligence

APIs.

The firm pursues primarily enterprise-sized clients across all major industry verticals via a direct sales, marketing and business development model.

According to a market research note by eMarketer, the market for digital ad spending was an estimated $153 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $315 billion by 2025.

In 2020, despite the global pandemic, digital ad spending grew by 12.7%.

The note says that 2021 saw significantly increased digital advertising growth after a slower-than-expected 2020, but that future growth rates will decline through 2025.

The chart below shows the report's forecasted growth trajectory and digital ad spend percentage of the total, from 2020 to 2025:

eMarketer

Potential competitors include:

Google (GOOG, GOOGL)

Adobe (ADBE)

Yahoo

Meta (META)

Oracle (ORCL)

Skai

Amazon

Criteo

Zeta Global’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (blue columns) has continued to rise; Operating income by quarter (red line) has begun to make significant progress toward breakeven but remains high:

Seeking Alpha

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended lower somewhat; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (amber line) have dropped considerably in recent quarters:

Seeking Alpha

Earnings per share (Diluted) have continued to make improvement toward breakeven, per the chart below:

Seeking Alpha

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, ZETA’s stock price has risen by only 0.12% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 42.29%:

Seeking Alpha

For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $120.8 million in cash and equivalents and $184 million in total debt, all of which was categorized as long-term.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $66.7 million, during which capital expenditures were $20.0 million. The company paid $247.4 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Zeta Global

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (Trailing Twelve Months) Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 2.7 Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM Price / Sales 1.9 Revenue Growth Rate 26.0% Net Income Margin -29.4% EBITDA % -18.8% Market Capitalization $1,810,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,880,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $86,660,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$1.35 Free Cash Flow Per Share $0.33 SA Quant Score Hold - 2.89 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

ZETA’s most recent unadjusted Rule of 40 calculation was 6.3% as of Q3 2023’s results, so the firm has improved recently, although it needs further improvement, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q1 2023 Q3 2023 Revenue Growth % 28.8% 26.0% Operating Margin -30.9% -19.7% Total -2.1% 6.3% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Sentiment Analysis

The chart below shows the frequency of a variety of keywords in management’s most recent earnings conference call:

Seeking Alpha

The company is seeing challenging macro conditions and significant headwinds from the insurance and automotive industry verticals.

Analysts asked leadership about gross margins, agency vs. direct revenue mix, key investment priorities and the demand for generative AI.

Management said that 2024 should see gross margin improvement as agency business shifts more to direct business.

For 2023, the company intends to invest in its AI technologies, sales & engineering, mobile and buttress its partner channel efforts.

The demand for generative AI is quite strong. The firm’s ZOE (Zeta Opportunity Engine) generative AI functionalities enable clients to more quickly and easily gain greater insight.

Commentary On Zeta Global

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2023’s results, management’s prepared remarks highlighted its record revenue generation, with adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow growing substantially faster than its revenue.

The firm saw "record third quarter RFP volumes" and was recognized in industry reports.

Notably, management believes that the industry is at the "beginning of a marketing cloud replacement cycle," which could bode well for the firm’s growth trajectory if true.

Total revenue for Q3 2023 rose by 24.1% year-over-year, but gross margin dropped by 1.1%.

The firm’s net dollar retention rate was within its 110% to 115% target range, indicating reasonably good sales & marketing efficiency.

Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue dropped an impressive 21.5% YoY, indicating sharply improved efficiencies, while operating losses were reduced by 43.8%, although operating losses remain high at $37.2 million for the quarter.

The company's financial position is solid, with ample liquidity, some long-term debt and strong free cash flow.

ZETA’s Rule of 40 performance has improved recently but is still in need of much improvement, especially with regard to its negative operating margin.

Looking ahead, 2023 revenue growth is estimated at 22.8% over 2022.

If achieved, this would represent a reduction in revenue growth rate versus 2022’s growth rate of about 29% over 2021.

In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has fallen by approximately 15% net, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:

Seeking Alpha

While the firm is seeing some strength from various verticals, and its generative AI system ZOE appears to be a hit, other sectors like insurance and automotive have been dragging down its results.

Management is reducing operating losses, but with a slowing macroeconomic outlook and continued high interest rates affecting the automotive sector, I’m not optimistic about ZETA in the near term.

I reiterate my previous Neutral [Hold] outlook on ZETA.