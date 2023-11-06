USO: Geopolitical Circumstances Could Lift Crude To Over $150/Barrel

FeelPic

Three months ago, I published "USO: The Next Oil Bull Market May Have Begun." At that time, I had a very bullish outlook on the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) due to my negative outlook for oil production trends. Shortly after, USO rose by around 13-14% as inventory levels continued to compress. However, oil has erased much of those gains since, with the ETF currently about 4% higher than when I covered it last.

Much has changed in the oil market over the past few months. For one, the conflict in the Middle East poses a significant threat to oil, particularly if the issue escalates or results in an enforced block of Iranian exports. Additionally, US production levels have sustained much higher levels, potentially limiting supply shortage risks. Although that is the primary bearish factor facing oil, I believe there are critical reasons that high US production will not be sustained. Undoubtedly, the oil market is more uncertain today than it was in August due to changes in the geopolitical environment. However, if anything, I believe the bullish argument for oil is more robust than it was in the past.

USO vs. Oil Producers as an Inflation Hedge

As detailed in "Marathon Oil: Free Cash Flow Machine And Portfolio Hedge," the correlation between stocks and oil-producing stocks has declined dramatically over the past two years, while the correlation between stocks and bonds has risen. Thus, oil-producing stocks, such as Marathon (MRO) or the ETF (XOP), are a potential hedge against market risks. That said, the pattern is even stronger for the commodity futures ETF USO, with the USO-S&P 500 correlation declining from ~0.6X in 2020 to just 0.3X today. As with XOP, the correlation between USO and the long-term bond ETF (TLT) has also risen toward zero, making them unassociated.

There are fundamental differences between USO and oil-producing stocks. USO is a superior hedge against financial market risks, the largest of which is (in my view) supply-side inflation - a negative factor for stocks and bonds but a bullish factor for oil. USO is also less volatile than XOP and is not exposed to potential cost factors such as higher interest rates and wage inflation; however, USO's total upside potential is less than that of XOP. USO is also occasionally exposed to "contango risk" from lower futures prices; however, the opposite has been true over recent years due to the market's shortage, causing USO to outperform the underlying crude oil spot price.

Fundamentally, I view USO (and oil-producing stocks) as an inflation hedge. Crucially, it is not a hedge against the "demand-side" inflation, which the Federal Reserve partially manages, but the "supply-side" inflation, which is more closely related to geopolitical, regulatory, environmental, and other (primarily) non-financial factors. I believe the US and most developed countries are facing "stagflation" similar to that seen in the 1970s, where the Federal Reserve had only temporarily pushed inflation lower over two periods throughout that decade. This began almost exactly fifty years ago, when OPEC pursued aggressive production cuts and embargos due to US involvement in Israel, causing oil prices to quadruple.

The situation today is potentially very similar; however, the critical difference is that the US is not as dependent on foreign oil and that US-Saudi relations are (ideally) better today than then. Even still, some market aspects may result in much higher oil prices. For one, Iran has expanded its oil exports by 5-6X (mainly to China) over recent years despite US sanctions that should block these exports. If the US manages to enforce its sanctions (potentially requiring the military), supported by Congress, then a decent portion of global supply will be blocked. Further, any economic or military escalation on behalf of the US creates the potential of exacerbating the various issues in the market, making threats to the key "bottleneck" shipping lanes. At the least, analysts believe such an event could quickly push oil up to or above $150/barrel.

While I do not necessarily believe such an outcome is more than 50% likely, the probability is definitely above zero. However, oil has declined considerably since this conflict began, losing all of the small "war premium" it had earlier. On the one hand, that is a positive sign that escalations will not occur. However, it may indicate that financial market participants are unwilling to consider the possibility that it does. Indeed, a massive increase in oil prices would exacerbate global inflation and economic woes at a time when financial stability is much needed. Undoubtedly, a doubling of the oil prices would result in much lower financial asset values. Thus, ETFs like USO offer investors a solid way to hedge against that "black swan" or "tail risk" factor.

Oil Headed Higher Regardless of Geopolitics

To me, the geopolitical issue could lift oil much higher, but it still does not appear too likely. However, there are solid reasons to believe oil is still in a new bull market regardless of what occurs in the Middle East. The overwhelming bearish factor facing oil is the recent surge in US production. That has coincided with declines in the rig count, which usually indicates a decline in production. The rig count is falling because oil prices are not too far above breakeven costs ($60-$70) for new wells, discouraging drilling. That said, output has continued to rise due to the completion of previously "drilled but uncompleted" wells, the inventories of which are dwindling to relative lows. See below:

Data by YCharts

In my view, the situation in "drilled but uncompleted" or "DUC" oil wells is interesting. There was a massive buildup of DUCs going into 2020, allowing producers to normalize production from 2021 to 2022 without increasing the rig count to the same level seen before 2020. Drilling is expensive, so companies will seek to complete drilled wells first to reduce spending but still increase production. Today, the total DUC inventory level is about as low as it has been since the "shale boom" accelerated a decade ago. As such, we may not be seeing "peak shale" production, but we see "peak drilling," indicating a production peak will occur once DUCs stop declining, so long as the rig count remains so depressed.

Since August, there has also been an ample increase in total US demand for oil, as well as total US exports of oil. Previously, many were concerned slowing economic growth would result in lower demand for oil, but consumption is at a record high despite the economic demand strains. This adds to my long-term view that oil demand is likely not as economically sensitive as it was in the past. Total stocks of crude and oil products remain flat as high production meets high demand; however, inventories are the lowest they've been in a very long time. See below:

Data by YCharts

With oil in a "high demand, high supply" market but with such low inventories, any declines in supply could easily create oil shortages due to lower inventories. In my view, the supply impact from lower rig counts will eventually reduce the production level, but not necessarily quickly enough to create a vast (such as over $40-$50) positive shock to oil prices, but potentially encourage a slow or moderate increase in oil back toward $100/barrel. That said, the market is positioned such that any surprise shocks (such as geopolitical) could have an extreme impact due to the combination of higher demand and low inventories, particularly considering the US, as a free market oil exporter, is essentially Europe and Asia's "back up" oil supplier in case Middle Eastern supplies run out. In such a scenario, it is unclear if the US would re-enact export bans.

Many investors likely feel that a $150/barrel oil outlook is unreasonable; however, the commodity traded near that price around fifteen years ago. Adjusting for core inflation, oil is relatively cheap compared to its 2005-2015 price range, but it is within the 1990s range. Adjusting for changes to inflation, oil would be around $115/barrel today if it was trading at the same value during the 2005-2015 era.

On another note, oil demand should sustain higher levels due to the recent significant compression in the gasoline-to-oil crack spread. This is primarily driven by improved refinery output, causing gasoline to decline relative to oil. Over time, this change will continue to encourage higher gasoline consumption, even if oil rises slightly. See below:

Data by YCharts

Aside from the geopolitical environment, I continue to believe crude oil should slowly trend higher over the coming year. OPEC+ remains firm on keeping their output lower to try to encourage higher prices. The same is generally true for US producers, who are slowing drilling activity and instead using "DUC" wells to cheaply and temporarily improve output. Thus, the demand side appears much stronger than the supply side in the long run. Further, the "floor" on oil remains around $70/barrel since OPEC+, US producer cuts, and SPR refills should occur around that level, giving USO relatively limited downside aside from extreme demand-side circumstances (such as seen in 2020).

The Bottom Line

Admittedly, I have been a "permabull" on USO for quite some time. USO has had a decent 12% return YTD, but crude oil remains generally stuck in the pattern it has held over the past ~18 months. In my view, the next bull market for oil likely began in late summer, but it could remain near its current level for some time as long as the "high demand, high supply" market regime continues. Eventually, I expect oil to rise due to tighter global supplies, but not necessarily in a very rapid manner unless there is a geopolitical catalyst that hampers supplies.

Crude oil's annual backwardation remains around 6%. The futures curve is not as backward as previously but will still cause USO to outperform the oil spot price as long as it remains. As USO buys futures at a discount to the spot, it should earn a ~6% "roll yield" as those contracts expire. This occurs when the futures market is in an acute shortage or expects a small glut to develop. To me, it would be more reasonable for the curve to be in "contango" or higher futures prices than spot due to geopolitical risks. Thus, there is some added potential benefit if the curve changes directions; however, its current position benefits USO investors.

To me, USO is a significant investment not necessarily because of its upside potential (which is ample) but because of its value as a portfolio hedge and diversifier. A significant spike in oil would be bearish for stocks and bonds, so it is wise to have some positive exposure to oil. Further, USO's downside risk is limited by the numerous factors that should limit supply (OPEC+) or increase demand (SPR refills) should oil decline sufficiently. As such, I remain bullish on USO and believe it, or energy producer stocks, are a much-needed hedge for most portfolios today.