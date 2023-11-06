November Dogs Of The Dow: 3 Buyable, 4 Watchable

yellowsarah/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

While two-thirds of this collection of Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI) is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, three of the five lowest-priced Dogs of the Dow are ready to buy. This month, Dow Inc. (DOW), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), live up to the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share prices.

However, five more, 3M Company (MMM), The Coca-Cola Company (KO), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Chevron Corporation (CVX), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) showed prices within 55% of meeting that goal.

With renewed downside market pressure of 67%, it would be possible for all ten to become elite fair-priced dogs with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end.

[See a summary of top ten fair-priced May Dow Dogs in Actionable Conclusion 21 near the middle of this article.]

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Expect 19.78% To 25.37% Net Gains From Top-Ten Dow Dogs By November 2024

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs (tinted gray in the chart below) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, this November, 2023 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizard estimates, was 50% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2023-24 data points for the projections below. (Note: one-year target prices estimated by lone analysts were not applied.) Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November, 2024 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was projected to net $353.72 based on the median of target prices estimated by 13 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

The Boeing Company (BA) netted $335.35 based on the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% greater than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corporation was projected to net $260.77, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 24 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% greater than the market as a whole.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) was projected to net $245.85, based on the median of target price estimates from 29 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% greater than the market as a whole.

3M Company was projected to net $239.05, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 17 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) was projected to net $230.48 based on the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% greater than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $223.07, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 37 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) was projected to net $221.09, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 24 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% greater than the market as a whole.

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) was projected to net $211.95, based on the median of target price estimates from 46 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% greater than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications Inc. was projected to net $197.80, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 25.19% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top ten Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 2% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

The November, 2023 Dow 30 By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 3.06% To 8.93% Per YCharts

Top ten Dow dogs as of 11/2/23 represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors.

The first of three healthcare stocks placed first, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [1]. The others fell into ninth and tenth places, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) [9] and Johnson & Johnson [10].

There followed the lone communication services sector member in second place, Verizon Communications Inc. [2]. Then, a lone industrials dog was third, 3M Company [3]. In fourth place was the lone basic materials dog, Dow Inc. [4].

A technology sector dog took the fifth position, International Business Machines Corporation [5]. Another loner from the energy sector was sixth, Chevron Corporation [6].

Seventh place belonged to the financial services representative, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [7], and finally, in eighth, the consumer defensive stalwart, The Coca-Cola Company [8] completed the November Dogs of the Dow by yield.

Source: YCharts.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

A graph above shows the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by dividend and price as of market close 11/2/2023.

This month seven of the top-ten Dow dogs show a less than ideal status because the prices of those seven exceed projected annual dividends from $10k invested (as $1k each).

A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested are greater than their single share price. As mentioned above, that condition was reached by three of the five lowest-priced Dogs of the Dow. Dow Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., all live up to the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share prices.

However, five more, 3M Company (MMM), The Coca-Cola Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson showed prices within 55% of meeting that goal.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Four of Twenty-Seven Dow Dividend Dogs Are Overbought

Source: YCharts.com

A negative gap between dividend yield and free cash flow yield defines an overbought (or oversold) stock. That is, their dividend payout exceeds their cash on hand to pay dividends. The four are Chevron Corporation (CVX), Intel Corporation (INTC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA).

Two cut their dividends in the 2020 Ides of March depression times, Boeing and The Walt Disney Company. One more snuck onto the Dow index without a dividend, the newest of the three latest no-dividend stocks in the index, Salesforce, Inc. All seven, four short on cash and three non-dividend payers, are not stockholder friendly.

Remember this dogcatcher yield-based stock-picking strategy is contrarian. That means rooting for (buying) the underdog is productive when you don't already own these stocks. If you do hold these stocks, then you must look for opportune pull-backs in price to add to your position to best improve your dividend yield. Plenty of pull-back opportunities appear to be ahead.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As the top illustration shows, three are already ideally priced. Beside Verizon Communications Inc., Dow Inc., and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., already in the ideal zone, seven more low-priced stocks are within $209 of getting there as noted above.

The alternative, of course, could be that these companies raise their dividends. That however appears to be too much to ask in these highly disrupted, inflationary, recessionary, yet cash-rich, and volatile times. Mr. Market is much more effective at moving prices up or down to appropriate amounts, just watch and buy when the targeted stock price moves to a sweet spot.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Broker 1-Yr. Targets Showed 24.12% To 38.88% Top Ten Dow Index Upsides To October, 2024; (32) One -1.99% Downsider Was Counted

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 18.15% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced 10 Dow Dogs As Of November 2, 2024

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten Dow dogs selected 11/2/23 by yield, represented eight of the eleven sectors. The Consumer Cyclical sector went missing. (Real Estate is not reported and Utilities has its own Dow Index.)

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (34) To Deliver 22.40% Vs. (35) 18.96% Net Gains by All Ten Come November 2, 2024

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 18.15% more gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The very lowest-priced top ten yielding stock, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., showed top analyst-estimated gains of 35.37%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for November 2 were: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.; Verizon Communications Inc.; Dow Inc.; The Coca-Cola Company; 3M Company, with prices ranging from $21.50 to $92.31.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs as of November 2 were: International Business Machines Corporation; Chevron Corporation; Johnson & Johnson; Amgen Inc.; The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., whose prices ranged from $147.01 to $313.76.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 15% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017 the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018, analysts' estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019 but switched to conforming for the last two quarters.) In 2020 analyst projections were quite contrarian.

The first half of 2021 most dividend stock price actions exceeded all analyst expectations. The last half of 2021 was still gangbusters. The 2022 September-December slump freed up five or more Dow dogs, sending them into the ideal zone where returns from $1k invested equal (or exceed) their single-share price. 2023 has continued the slide. Watch for 3M to join the "ideal" four or five before the year ends.

As the Fed-fueled slide gains momentum in 2023, look for at least half of the ten Dow Dogs to become Fair-priced… slowly, but surely.

Afterword

Lest there be any doubt about the recommendations in this article, this month there were three Dow Index stocks showing dividends (from $1k invested) exceeding single share price: Verizon Communications Inc., Dow Inc., and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. However, Walgreens is overbought with dividend yield exceeding free cash flow yield. Four other overbought Dow Index members are Chevron Corporation, Intel Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.