Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Transfer: Q3 Results Show The Company Remains A Core Income Holding

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP reported mixed Q3 2023 earnings, beating revenue expectations but missing earnings.
  • Revenue and earnings were down year-over-year due to lower natural gas liquids and natural gas prices.
  • Despite the decline, the market was satisfied with the results, and Energy Transfer's unit price increased.
  • Energy Transfer is positioned to deliver growth over the next few years as it has a number of projects in development and the Gulf Run Pipeline's volumes will increase.
  • The company's overall financial strength and high distribution coverage remain intact, and the company continues to look like a core holding for any income investor.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Gas Pipeline In Front Of The Oil Pump

imaginima

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, giant midstream master limited partnership Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced its third quarter 2023 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.41K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on Sunday, November 5, 2023. Full subscribers and free trial members have had since that time to act upon it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

h
havasuscott
Today, 5:28 PM
Investing Group
Comments (122)
Was punished when the companies merge to become ET but I only had a small position of 1000 unit started buying at six dollars a unit hold 20,000 units, retired income investor looking forward to the increase in dividends as well unit price go ET
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ET

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.