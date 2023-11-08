Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
7 Dividend Aristocrats You Should Buy Before It's Too Late

Nov. 08, 2023 7:15 AM ETALB, CAT, CB, CSL, LOW, PII, SYY, MA2 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • U.S. stocks had their best week in a year, with the S&P soaring almost 6% and tech stocks surging over 7%.
  • It was a primarily speculation-driven rally with the lowest-quality stocks up 18%. But that doesn't mean high-quality dividend growth isn't available at a steep discount.
  • Growth at a reasonable price, with a PEG ratio of close to 1, can help avoid paying dangerous valuations for quality companies.
  • These 7 GARP aristocrats have the lowest PEG ratio, an average of 0.76, or 12.6X forward earnings for 17% long-term expected growth from 7 of the most dependable hyper-growth dividend stocks on earth.
  • They yield 2% today, average a 39-year dividend growth streak, 17% growth, 74% return potential over the next two years, and 680% over the next 10. That's 6X better return potential from 7 of the most undervalued hyper-growth dividend stocks in the world, trading at a 34% discount.
Photo of ecstatic overjoyed man rained with bucks banknotes achieving success while isolated with red background

Deagreez

It was a heck of a week for stocks. It was the best week for U.S. stocks in a year.

The S&P 500 (SP500) soared almost 6%, while tech soared over 7% and financials and real

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
109.1K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 7:44 AM
Premium
Comments (2.8K)
Seven dividend aristocrats you should buy today before it’s too late. Have you seen Buffett buying every day? I’m guessing you have plenty of opportunity. PATIENCE is a virtue!
M
Mike076
Today, 7:28 AM
Premium
Comments (411)
Albemarle. If they lose market share to Chinese producers won’t be good. There was an article about it today on the FT. Keeps falling, not sure if it’s more prudent buying it now or waiting a bit.
Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALB--
Albemarle Corporation
CAT--
Caterpillar Inc.
CB--
Chubb Limited
CSL--
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
LOW--
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Compare

