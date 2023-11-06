ithinksky

Introduction

The "fertilizer trade" hasn't been so easy this year, to put it mildly. Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), the largest potash producer in the world, has lost roughly a quarter of its value since the start of this year.

It's down more than 50% from its early 2022 highs when the war in Ukraine caused agriculture-related futures to spike. In this case, I'm talking about NY-listed NTR shares.

Data by YCharts

On August 3, I wrote an article titled Despite Weakness, Nutrien Remains A Strong Buy. Since then, shares have lost another 14%.

The good news is that fundamentals aren't half bad. As we'll discuss in this article, the company's earnings were good. It upgraded guidance and sees strong demand, higher fertilizer affordability, and geopolitical tailwinds that pave the way for a stabilization in earnings.

Unfortunately, the market isn't yet willing to give fertilizer companies the valuation they "deserve," which I expect to change when energy commodities and agriculture futures provide the market with new incentives to allocate money in this industry.

Until that happens, investors will likely be able to accumulate NTR shares at highly attractive prices.

So, let's dive into the details!

The Fertilizer Bull Case Remains Strong

Investing in fertilizers is tough - very tough. The market is driven by many factors, including geopolitical headlines (supply chains), energy prices impacting crop prices, the weather, economic growth (a big part of agriculture output goes to industrial/energy customers), and more.

A few days ago, Nutrien reported its third-quarter earnings, which revealed a lot about the state of the markets it serves.

In the third quarter, Nutrien delivered an adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion, contributing to a total of $5 billion in the first nine months of the year.

While this was a decrease from the record comparable periods in 2022, driven by a decline in key fertilizer prices this year, the company saw a number of tailwinds.

Nutrien Ltd.

For example, in the third quarter, North American crop nutrient sales volumes increased by 5%, and year-to-date, they were up by 10%. This growth was driven by growers aiming to maximize crop production.

Furthermore, North American crop nutrient margins in the quarter increased by $10 per ton compared to the previous year, supported by improved margins for commodity fertilizers and growth in proprietary crop nutritional and biostimulant products.

However, crop protection sales in North America were down due to lower prices for certain commodity products and slightly lower sales volumes, a result of dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest. North American crop protection inventories decreased by more than $200 million from the previous year.

In the potash sector, Nutrien delivered record sales volumes totaling 3.9 million tons in the third quarter. North American channel inventories were at multi-year lows entering the second half, and customers secured supply for a strong fall application season.

The company increased granular potash production to meet domestic demand, with controllable cash costs declining to $56 per ton in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, nitrogen sales volumes declined due to production outages at various sites.

Phosphate sales volumes increased in the third quarter, but hurricane-related downtime in the White Springs facility impacted production volumes and costs.

With that in mind, global grain yields are projected to fall below trend in 2023 for the fourth consecutive year, limiting recovery in stocks, which should provide a tailwind for crop prices!

Nutrien Ltd.

Fertilizer affordability has improved, and grower cash margins are above historical average levels. Nutrien expects U.S. fertilizer demand to increase by 5% to 10% in the fourth quarter.

As we can see in the chart below, fertilizer consumption has been down in 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 due to affordability issues.

Nutrien Ltd.

Furthermore, global potash demand has strengthened due to greater price stability and improved grower affordability, which can be seen in the chart below.

Nutrien Ltd.

Looking forward, the company forecasts global potash shipments in the range of 65 million to 67 million tons in 2023. Agricultural fundamentals remain supportive, and constraints on global energy and nitrogen supply are expected to favor Nutrien's low-cost nitrogen assets.

Nutrien Ltd.

After all, we also need to be aware that Nutrien has a major price advantage over non-North American nitrogen producers. I expect these price differences to be emphasized if we get a cold winter in the Northern Hemisphere, which could cause a steeper decline in European natural gas inventories.

At that point, NTR would have both a demand and pricing benefit, which could unlock a lot of value. But more on that in a bit.

Where's The Value?

Nutrien has narrowed its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $5.8 to $6.4 billion, and adjusted net earnings were revised to $4.15 to $5.00 per share.

Nutrien Ltd.

Total capital expenditures for 2023 are projected to be approximately $2.7 billion, with plans to return over $2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Nutrien Ltd.

Going a bit into depth:

In its potash segment , the company has increased the bottom end of its full-year adjusted EBITDA and sales volume guidance due to strong market fundamentals in North America. Customer engagement remains robust, and Nutrien has raised the domestic reference price for Q4 deliveries. Offshore market spot prices are stable, and Canpotex is fully committed to its 2023 sales plan.

, the company has increased the bottom end of its full-year adjusted EBITDA and sales volume guidance due to strong market fundamentals in North America. Customer engagement remains robust, and Nutrien has raised the domestic reference price for Q4 deliveries. Offshore market spot prices are stable, and Canpotex is fully committed to its 2023 sales plan. In the nitrogen segment , Nutrien has narrowed its adjusted EBITDA guidance range. This adjustment is a result of higher benchmark prices offsetting lower projected sales volumes.

, Nutrien has narrowed its adjusted EBITDA guidance range. This adjustment is a result of higher benchmark prices offsetting lower projected sales volumes. The top end of the retail adjusted EBITDA guidance range was lowered due to the aforementioned pressure on crop protection margins in South America and weaker livestock markets in Australia. However, the outlook for the North American retail business remains positive, with strong fertilizer application rates and expected above-average per-ton margins.

While NTR is limited in its ability to influence prices, it is focusing on a number of things to boost its margins.

For example, in Brazil, Nutrien sees strong long-term prospects for agriculture, but has paused additional investments until market conditions stabilize. They plan to integrate recent acquisitions and optimize their cost structure.

In its potash segment, the company focuses on further automation, safety, and productivity enhancements.

Their mid-cycle scenario assumes a return to historical demand trends with potential volume growth.

In nitrogen, their priority is completing Brownfield expansion and reliability projects to support mid-cycle sales volume targets.

Speaking of mid-cycle demand, a normalized mid-cycle picture hints at $7.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA. That's more than the company did in 2021.

Nutrien Ltd.

With all of this in mind, NTR currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 9.2x.

The five-year normalized P/E ratio is 17.2x (as seen in the chart below).

This year, EPS is expected to decline by 64%.

Next year, EPS is expected to rebound by 8%, followed by a potential increase of 3% in 2025.

I believe that future growth rates will be higher, as I expect a surge in energy prices and ongoing supply issues to benefit both pricing and demand factors.

Nonetheless, based on these numbers alone and a potential return to the normalized P/E ratio of 17.2x, NTR has a fair value of roughly $91 per share. That's 65% above the current price.

FAST Graphs

The company has an investment-grade BBB-rated balance sheet.

Although I cannot promise that Nutrien will rise this far within the next 2-3 years, I think it's absolutely possible.

I even think that NTR could cross the $90 to $100 range if my energy and supply thesis turns out to be correct.

The current consensus price target is $73, which I believe is very realistic.

Needless to say, investors need to be aware that NTR is highly volatile. Do not buy NTR if you're usually investing in lower-risk dividend growth stocks or similar.

I own NTR in my trading portfolio.

Takeaway

In the challenging world of fertilizer investments, Nutrien's recent performance may not reflect its true potential.

Despite a 14% stock price decline since August, the company's fundamentals remain promising.

Strong earnings, improved fertilizer affordability, and geopolitical factors suggest a potential stabilization in earnings.

With global grain yields expected to fall below trend and growing demand, Nutrien could benefit from favorable conditions.

Additionally, it holds a competitive advantage over non-North American nitrogen producers, which could prove valuable if certain energy-related factors align.

While Nutrien currently trades at a discounted P/E ratio, it has the potential to reach a fair value of $91 per share, a 65% increase from the current price.

However, it's crucial to note that NTR is a volatile investment and may not be suitable for risk-averse investors.