Deep Value - Why Nutrien Remains Significantly Undervalued

Nov. 06, 2023 5:38 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), NTR:CA7 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • Nutrien's stock has declined by 25% this year, but its fundamentals remain strong with good earnings and upgraded guidance.
  • The company sees strong demand, higher fertilizer affordability, and geopolitical tailwinds that could stabilize earnings.
  • Global grain yields are projected to fall, which could benefit crop prices and fertilizer demand.
Introduction

The "fertilizer trade" hasn't been so easy this year, to put it mildly. Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), the largest potash producer in the world, has lost roughly a quarter of its value since the start of this year.

It's down

Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

ppgang profile picture
ppgang
Yesterday, 7:05 PM
We need more food, long ntr
arok79 profile picture
arok79
Yesterday, 7:03 PM
Own the stock. Bullish long term. Bug sorry go say Leo, short term we have much more downside imo. I am NOT adding more shares for now. Just keeping an eye on it. I would not be surprised if we get another 20-30% downside from here.
k
kalu0003
Yesterday, 6:06 PM
@Leo Nelissen
This is my personal observation and not critic of your work. You have a set of companies that you follow. You start your analysis with a comapny today and follow through your set of companies till the end. When you reach the end, you go back to the beginning of your set of companies. This cycle repeats over and over. This is what I observed you as a long time follower. My suggestion: you need to go beyond your current set of the companies that you follow. I hope you will do this. Thanks.
AlexChilton profile picture
AlexChilton
Yesterday, 6:19 PM
@kalu0003 kalu,

w/all due respect, have to disagree w/your observation. See cycle on companies, but also see outliers, and, see initiations on suggestions from the message board.

No issues, but think the author (my guess, an asset manger, thus the core focus) is pretty good at balancing focus, re-focus, and going wide. Just my take.

Alex.
AlexChilton profile picture
AlexChilton
Yesterday, 6:04 PM
Leo,

Thanks for the piece. NTR fits your previously articulated theme on AG. One that's agreed w/here.

'NTR is a volatile investment and may not be suitable for risk-averse investors.' Good words of caution.

Long NTR, unfortunately have to harvest the dividends as my broker for this asset does not reinvest Canadian dividends (broker takeovers, really crimps my style..). Thanks again.

Alex.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Yesterday, 5:45 PM
I am inclined to agree with you, but my investment in NTR has unfortunately become a huge heap of fertilizer that is not helping my portfolio bloom. My cyclical trade has now become a longer term holding, and I am not inclined to add to the position or sell out of the money puts when the analysts at JPM are not on our side any longer:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) -4.1% in Monday's trading as J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight with a $58 price target, slashed from $70, as the company's EBITDA continues to make its way lower from the peaks reached during the early days of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Dr.DaveR profile picture
Dr.DaveR
Yesterday, 6:46 PM
@ndardick yup, recession on the way
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

