Air Lease Corporation: Underappreciation For Airplane Assets Drives Significant Upside

Nov. 06, 2023 5:39 PM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)1 Comment
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Air Lease Corporation stock prices have decreased by 4.6%.
  • The company's revenues increased by 17.5% year-over-year, driven by rental income and aircraft sales.
  • Despite higher costs, net income grew by 22% and the company remains undervalued.
Passenger airplane landing at dusk

guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Stock prices of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) have lost around 4.6% of their value since the last time I discussed the company's results and valuation. While there are pressures driven by interest rates, inflation, and insurance

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
15.33K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses.

Comments (1)

kendodo profile picture
kendodo
Yesterday, 6:41 PM
Investing Group
Comments (119)
Thank you for the analysis. I find the steep discount to book value attractive for other reasons; if i wanted to grow an airline leasing business, it is cheaper for me to purchase this company than to buy my own planes. If the merger and acquisition game starts again these stocks must look well placed. Unlike sea shipping, lease incomes on airlines are consistent and the book value with the planes properly depreciated is more representative of the fire sale value of this company than would be the case for other leasing classes.
