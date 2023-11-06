Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IJR: The Lows May Be In For Small Caps

Summary

  • The small cap ETF has rebounded from key lows due to dovish Fed comments and weak jobs data.
  • Small caps may be reversing their underperformance compared to large caps as their valuation discount exceeds previous extremes.
  • There are risks to earnings from high real yields and slowing economic growth, but IJR should outperform cash and the broader market.

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) has bounced strongly off of key lows, supported by the fall in real yields driven by last week's dovish Fed comments and weak jobs data. I noted in a previous

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IJR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Yesterday, 6:32 PM
Premium
Comments (489)
Stuart, is the IJR and SPSM basically the same thing? I have a small loss in IJR that I might have to take a tax loss on and swap to SPSM. It looks like it has a smaller management fee too. Nice article IJR very cheap to SP500.
E
Erbey
Yesterday, 6:18 PM
Premium
Comments (19)
Nice work….really appreciate your research.
