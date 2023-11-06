Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Year-End Rally Could Be Epic

Nov. 06, 2023
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index has rebounded by around 6% from its recent low, indicating a possible sustainable bottom and potential for a year-end rally.
  • The Index may face resistance at the 4,400 level before moving higher, with a possible pullback to the 4,300-4,250 support zone.
  • High quality stocks like Palantir, Block, Advanced Micro Devices, and others have shown positive momentum and potential for much more upside.

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

The S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) spiked off the critical 4,100 support level, surging by around 6% off its recent low. While we may have achieved a sustainable bottom, we still need confirmation that the downturn is finally over. The correction was approximately 11%. The

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, SQ, AMD, TSLA, AMZN, GOOG, NVDA, TWLO, SE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Comments (6)

N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 7:03 PM
Premium
Comments (4.42K)
Whether we get it or not, it’s still a stock pickers market. If your going to bet, bet on magnificent 7 and I would add in ADBE (I think monster run continues)
C
Charlied717
Yesterday, 6:44 PM
Investing Group
Comments (102)
I think investors will have to weigh the potential rise in stocks with fixed income. For myself, if the market hit 4400, I will be committing about 30% of my total portfolio to a money market paying 4.99%. I will be carefully watching the remainder of my holdings, primarily in Big Tech and Energy, and hedging in anticipation of an eventual pullback. Good luck to all and thanks Victor for the update!👍🏻
R
Rhoda711
Yesterday, 6:40 PM
Premium
Comments (3.69K)
What makes Block special enough to buy over peers?
R
Rocksmani_00
Yesterday, 6:25 PM
Premium
Comments (1.26K)
Cash ready to be deployed on the pullback. Lets see what happens tomorrow on gdp data
Bad_Andy profile picture
Bad_Andy
Yesterday, 6:10 PM
Comments (478)
And the year end crash could be BRUTALZ.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Yesterday, 6:09 PM
Premium
Comments (1.37K)
very nice write up viktor can we also buy it the pypl? t y @Victor Dergunov
