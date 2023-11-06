The Year-End Rally Could Be Epic
Summary
- The S&P 500 Index has rebounded by around 6% from its recent low, indicating a possible sustainable bottom and potential for a year-end rally.
- The Index may face resistance at the 4,400 level before moving higher, with a possible pullback to the 4,300-4,250 support zone.
- High quality stocks like Palantir, Block, Advanced Micro Devices, and others have shown positive momentum and potential for much more upside.
The S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) spiked off the critical 4,100 support level, surging by around 6% off its recent low. While we may have achieved a sustainable bottom, we still need confirmation that the downturn is finally over. The correction was approximately 11%. The worst may be behind us now. Therefore, I'm looking forward to a year-end rally, and due to AI and other constructive catalysts, it could be epic.
SPX 1-Year Chart
The RSI hit 30 - The stock market became significantly oversold recently. Many high-quality stocks got pressed down to exceptionally undervalued levels. We've had a V-shaped rebound, and more upside should be ahead.
However, despite the robust rebound, the SPX could get rejected at the critical 4,400 level before we move higher in the near term. It may take several attempts to break out above 4,400. Therefore, a temporary pullback to the 4,300-4,250 support zone seems plausible and would likely be a constructive phenomenon for the market.
We discussed buying opportunities during our recent update, and here's how some of our favorite stocks/ETFs have done over the previous week.
Invesco (QQQ) Trust ETF
QQQ has had a solid 7% rebound off the recent low. However, we must be mindful that the technical downtrend is not yet over, and we should exercise caution in the near term. Nonetheless, intermediate and long-term opportunities remain in the tech space. Thus, a pullback to around $355 could generate significant demand for QQQ and high-quality tech stocks.
My Top Portfolio Position: Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
Palantir has had a tremendous move after its better-than-anticipated earnings and guidance announcement. Technically, we must be careful not to form a double top here. However, a likelier scenario is a breakout to new highs soon. Palantir could break out above the $20 level, moving higher to its $25 price target range soon. Palantir accounts for 12.5% of my All-Weather portfolio's holdings, surging 30% in the last few days.
Block (SQ)
Block is another stock that we discussed recently. Shares have cratered to unimaginable levels. Block's stock was at $260 just two years ago. While it was significantly overbought and overvalued then, everything has limits. The stock has to bottom at some point. People screamed sell recently, but I wondered why. Why sell Block down here after a staggering 85% decline?
Moreover, fundamentally, there's nothing wrong. Block recently reported better-than-expected results, stronger-than-anticipated guidance, and a $1B share buyback plan. This stock likely put in a lasting bottom here and has a high probability of moving significantly higher.
However, we could come back to close the gap at $45 first. Returning to the $45 level would be a substantial long-term buying opportunity. Block surged by as much as 38% off its recent bottom, closing up by about 28%. At 3.2%, Block is a substantial portion of my portfolio holdings.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
What happened? AMD recently traded down to $93. Moreover, initially, the market didn't seem happy with AMD's earnings announcement. Nonetheless, AMD became cheap, and shares are still undervalued relative to their long-term revenue potential, profitability, and the stock's likely price range (future). AMD's rebound has been 20% from its recent low. There is a high probability of more upside for AMD as we advance. At 5.6%, AMD is the All-Weather portfolio's most significant holding after Palantir.
Other top stocks' performance over the past week:
- Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL): 7.5%
- Amazon (AMZN): 15%
- Tesla (TSLA): 16%
- Nvidia (NVDA): 12.5%
- Twilio (TWLO): 8%
- Sea Ltd. (SE): 20%.
The Bottom Line: More Upside Ahead
We've seen stellar performance in many top high-quality stocks, and this is likely only the beginning. We could continue seeing outperformance from the top AI plays and many high-quality stocks that got cut down unfairly lately. The recent jobs report was weaker than expected, and the probability of more benchmark increases has decreased. There's more than an 80% probability that the FOMC won't raise the benchmark again, putting us around the top of the interest rate cycle, suggesting that the funds rate could decline in early to mid next year. Therefore, we could see constructive price action from equities, leading to a substantial rally into year-end. My year-end target range for the S&P 500 is 4,600-4,800.
Are You Getting The Returns You Want?
- Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
- The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
- Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.
All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Don't Wait! Unlock Your Financial Prophet!
Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!
This article was written by
Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, SQ, AMD, TSLA, AMZN, GOOG, NVDA, TWLO, SE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (6)