imagedepotpro

A few weeks ago we laid out our expectations for Realty Income Corporation's (NYSE:O) Q3 earnings. As a reminder, for those new to the ticker, this is a popular blue-chip real estate investment trust (or REIT) that pays a monthly dividend, and has a greater than 6% dividend yield. We first got behind the name as it dipped to under $48, and then reiterated our buy when the company through us a curveball in acquiring Spirit Realty Capital (SRC). We will not discuss that acquisition here, but you can review the lengthy conversation and informational comments section in this key column:

Realty Income Acquires Spirit: Trouble With The Curve

With that said, while that acquisition had been rumored to be possible, we did not expect it on what was a major REIT merger Monday which also saw Physicians Reality Trust (DOC) is getting scooped up by Healthpeak Properties (PEAK). That said, Realty Income has a strong business model and still maintains a strong balance sheet, though there is significant leverage, which has been a risk factor for the company and others in the space.

The recent rise in interest rates has led to a decline in the stock price, while the relaxation in yields over the last week has led to a stock rally. So keep an eye on the rates. This is because REITs are sensitive to interest rates, as they borrow money to finance their acquisitions.

We were looking for several key updates from management. First, we wanted to see insights into property moves, though the acquisition of Spirit Realty covers this, as it is a major move. We were also looking for signs of further economic strain which will be evidenced by Realty Income's occupancy rate and any changes there. Folks, occupancy has been close to 99% and we wanted to see any updates there. Well, we saw a slight decline in portfolio occupancy to 98.8% as of the end of the quarter vs. 99.0% to start the quarter. We do not read too much into this small decline. Moving forward, we still do not expect to see much flux in the tenant base, but do keep in mind the majority of the tenant base is retail, and there are risks with retail.

So the fiscal performance in Q3 was strong, and better than expected. We would like to see shares get a boost on this news. We were coming off of a Q2 with net income of $195.4 million, or $0.29 per share, while AFFO was $1.00 per share. At the end of Q2, net debt to adjusted EBITDA (annualized) was 5.3x. The company had $3.5 billion of liquidity, which consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $253.7 million to start Q3. For Q3 we were looking for quarterly revenue of $985 million and net income of $200 million, and for Realty Income to generate funds from operations of $1.02. The same-store rental revenue is a key measure, and we were looking for $715-$725 million on this front, with remaining revenue from other activities including new lease origination, lending, etc.

We were pleased to see some beats versus our estimates. Our estimates were largely ahead of consensus. Revenue hit $1.04 billion versus our $985 million expectation and this far exceeded the $955.8 million consensus. This was a nice year-over-year expansion from the $837 million in Q3 2022. It was also a sequential increase from the $1.02 billion for the sequential quarter. Same-store rental revenue was $716.0 million which was at the lower end of our targeted range above, perhaps related to the minor decline in occupancy. Net income was above our expectations largely on the revenue beat, hitting $233 million. Taking into account customary adjustments, the funds from operations were $1.04 per share, $0.02 above our expectations.

This was a strong quarter in our opinion, especially at a time where there has been carnage in the space. Now previously, the company adjusted its guidance for 2023 its normalized funds from operations ("FFO") per share to $4.07-$4.15. We saw progress here as the company up-guided the low end of the range once more on the back of this beat in Q3. 2023 normalized FFO per share is now seen hitting $4.08-$4.15. This is pretty much in line with the $4.11 consensus, though consensus had been dipping.

Acquisition volume guidance was at $7.0 billion for the year prior to Spirit. Although the Spirit announcement is a Q4 phenomenon, we were interested in the initial cash lease yield. We were looking for 7.0%, which would be a 10 basis-point increase compared to Q2, and over 100 basis points from a year ago. However, after investing $2.0 billion in 289 additional properties and expansions, those new investments came in at a respectable initial weighted average cash lease yield of 6.9%.

We will not get more color on the quarter or the near-term future until the conference call which is at 2:30 tomorrow. We will provide any key updates to that in the comments section of this column. However, we believe this was a strong report, all things considered.

While this one quarter will not make or break the company, there has been pain for a few quarters, and this was one where the news was quite strong in our opinion. The FFO beat was impressive and the same store rental revenues were in line with expectations. Total revenue exceeded our liberal estimate and crushed consensus, while the 20 basis point dip in occupancy was noteworthy. Net income was strong, and the company has made a power move for Spirit Realty as we previously documented. We reiterate our buy call on Realty Income Corporation stock, but encourage investors to try and get those shares in the $40's. The yield madness is not over yet, so be patient and tactical to build a quality cost basis.

As always, we welcome your thoughts.