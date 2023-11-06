Realty Income Delivers Stellar Q3 Earnings
Summary
- Realty Income Corporation reported strong Q3 fiscal performance, exceeding revenue and net income expectations that we previously laid out.
- A slight decline in portfolio occupancy, but we remain optimistic about the tenant base, barring a severe recession.
- Realty Income adjusted its guidance for 2023 on the back of strong earnings.
- Updates from the call to be made in the comment thread.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »
A few weeks ago we laid out our expectations for Realty Income Corporation's (NYSE:O) Q3 earnings. As a reminder, for those new to the ticker, this is a popular blue-chip real estate investment trust (or REIT) that pays a monthly dividend, and has a greater than 6% dividend yield. We first got behind the name as it dipped to under $48, and then reiterated our buy when the company through us a curveball in acquiring Spirit Realty Capital (SRC). We will not discuss that acquisition here, but you can review the lengthy conversation and informational comments section in this key column:
Realty Income Acquires Spirit: Trouble With The Curve
With that said, while that acquisition had been rumored to be possible, we did not expect it on what was a major REIT merger Monday which also saw Physicians Reality Trust (DOC) is getting scooped up by Healthpeak Properties (PEAK). That said, Realty Income has a strong business model and still maintains a strong balance sheet, though there is significant leverage, which has been a risk factor for the company and others in the space.
The recent rise in interest rates has led to a decline in the stock price, while the relaxation in yields over the last week has led to a stock rally. So keep an eye on the rates. This is because REITs are sensitive to interest rates, as they borrow money to finance their acquisitions.
We were looking for several key updates from management. First, we wanted to see insights into property moves, though the acquisition of Spirit Realty covers this, as it is a major move. We were also looking for signs of further economic strain which will be evidenced by Realty Income's occupancy rate and any changes there. Folks, occupancy has been close to 99% and we wanted to see any updates there. Well, we saw a slight decline in portfolio occupancy to 98.8% as of the end of the quarter vs. 99.0% to start the quarter. We do not read too much into this small decline. Moving forward, we still do not expect to see much flux in the tenant base, but do keep in mind the majority of the tenant base is retail, and there are risks with retail.
So the fiscal performance in Q3 was strong, and better than expected. We would like to see shares get a boost on this news. We were coming off of a Q2 with net income of $195.4 million, or $0.29 per share, while AFFO was $1.00 per share. At the end of Q2, net debt to adjusted EBITDA (annualized) was 5.3x. The company had $3.5 billion of liquidity, which consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $253.7 million to start Q3. For Q3 we were looking for quarterly revenue of $985 million and net income of $200 million, and for Realty Income to generate funds from operations of $1.02. The same-store rental revenue is a key measure, and we were looking for $715-$725 million on this front, with remaining revenue from other activities including new lease origination, lending, etc.
We were pleased to see some beats versus our estimates. Our estimates were largely ahead of consensus. Revenue hit $1.04 billion versus our $985 million expectation and this far exceeded the $955.8 million consensus. This was a nice year-over-year expansion from the $837 million in Q3 2022. It was also a sequential increase from the $1.02 billion for the sequential quarter. Same-store rental revenue was $716.0 million which was at the lower end of our targeted range above, perhaps related to the minor decline in occupancy. Net income was above our expectations largely on the revenue beat, hitting $233 million. Taking into account customary adjustments, the funds from operations were $1.04 per share, $0.02 above our expectations.
This was a strong quarter in our opinion, especially at a time where there has been carnage in the space. Now previously, the company adjusted its guidance for 2023 its normalized funds from operations ("FFO") per share to $4.07-$4.15. We saw progress here as the company up-guided the low end of the range once more on the back of this beat in Q3. 2023 normalized FFO per share is now seen hitting $4.08-$4.15. This is pretty much in line with the $4.11 consensus, though consensus had been dipping.
Acquisition volume guidance was at $7.0 billion for the year prior to Spirit. Although the Spirit announcement is a Q4 phenomenon, we were interested in the initial cash lease yield. We were looking for 7.0%, which would be a 10 basis-point increase compared to Q2, and over 100 basis points from a year ago. However, after investing $2.0 billion in 289 additional properties and expansions, those new investments came in at a respectable initial weighted average cash lease yield of 6.9%.
We will not get more color on the quarter or the near-term future until the conference call which is at 2:30 tomorrow. We will provide any key updates to that in the comments section of this column. However, we believe this was a strong report, all things considered.
While this one quarter will not make or break the company, there has been pain for a few quarters, and this was one where the news was quite strong in our opinion. The FFO beat was impressive and the same store rental revenues were in line with expectations. Total revenue exceeded our liberal estimate and crushed consensus, while the 20 basis point dip in occupancy was noteworthy. Net income was strong, and the company has made a power move for Spirit Realty as we previously documented. We reiterate our buy call on Realty Income Corporation stock, but encourage investors to try and get those shares in the $40's. The yield madness is not over yet, so be patient and tactical to build a quality cost basis.
As always, we welcome your thoughts.
Pay yourself dividends with outsized returns
Get more with our playbook to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our one-stop shop.
Our prices go up this week, so act now through this Realty Income column, and you can lock in $65 of savings.
We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied within your first 30 days. There's also a light version of BAD BEAT, on sale for 55 cents a day with great benefits too. Come take the next step!
This article was written by
Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group {Bad Beat Investing}, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.
Benefits of Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments