Repare: Potential Of Camonsertib With Several Shots On Goal

Nov. 06, 2023 7:43 PM ETRepare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)BMY, BMYMP, RHHBF, RHHBY, RHHVF
Summary

  • Repare Therapeutics presented preliminary results from the phase 1 MYTHIC study using the lunresertib and camonsertib combination for the treatment of patients with multiple solid tumor types.
  • The biotech plans to complete the phase 1 expansion portion of the phase 1 MYTHIC study and release results in 2024. Plus, potentially initiating late-stage trials in 2024 thereafter.
  • Highly impressive data from the lunresertib and camonsertib combination was observed in patients with gynecological tumors, where the OR was 60%.
  • Partnerships have already been established with Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb in advancing the synthetic lethality technology approach that Repare has as part of its arsenal.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) has made great progress in advancing its pipeline. That's because it presented preliminary results from a phase 1 study using lunresertib in combination with camonsertib for the treatment of patients with multiple

