Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medifast, Inc. (MED) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 6:50 PM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.66K Followers

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Zenker - Vice President of Investor Relations

Dan Chard - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Maloney - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Linda Bolton Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Jim Salera - Stephens Inc.

Doug Lane - Water Tower Research

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Medifast Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I'll now turn the conference over to your host, Steven Zenker, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Steven Zenker

Good afternoon, and welcome to Medifast third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

On the call with me today are Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, that went out this afternoon at approximately 4:05 PM Eastern Time. If you have not received the release, it is available on the Investor Relations portion of Medifast's website at www.medifastinc.com. This call is being webcast, and a replay will also be available on the company's website.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that today's prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. The words believe, expect, anticipate and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and, therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this call. Metifast

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MED

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MED

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.