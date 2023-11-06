Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 7:35 PM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.66K Followers

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Scalo - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Paul Diaz - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Verratti - Chief Commercial Officer

Bryan Riggsbee - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Elizabeth Koslosky - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

Daniel Sammarco - TD Cowen

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Wolf Chanoff - Bank of America

Matt Scalo

Good afternoon and welcome to Myriad Genetics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. During the call, we will review the financial results we released today. And afterwards, we will host a question-and-answer session. Our quarterly earnings release was issued this afternoon on Form 8-K and can be found on our website at investor.myriad.com.

I'm Matt Scalo, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. On the call with me today are Paul Diaz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Bryan Riggsbee, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Verratti, our Chief Commercial Officer. This call can be heard live via webcast at investor.myriad.com, and a recording will be archived in the Investors section of our website, along with this slide presentation.

Please note that some of the information presented today contains projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and the actual events or results may differ materially and adversely from these expectations for a variety of reasons. We refer you to the documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the company's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K. These documents identify important risk factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MYGN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MYGN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.