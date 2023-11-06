Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 7:39 PM ETcomScore, Inc. (SCOR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.66K Followers

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Tinker - VP, IR

Jonathan Carpenter - CEO & Director

Mary Curry - CAO, Controller, CFO & Treasurer

Steve Bagdasarian - EVP, Growth

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the comScore Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, John Tinker, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Tinker

Thank you, operator. Before we begin our prepared remarks, I'd like to remind all of you that the following discussion contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include comments about our plans, expectations and prospects and are based on our view as of today, November 6, 2023. Our actual results and future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include those outlined in our 10-K, 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which you can find on our website or at www.sec.gov. We disclaim any duty or obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information after today's call.

We'll be discussing non-GAAP measures during this call, for which we have provided reconciliations in today's press release and on our website. Please note that we will be referring to slides on this call, which are also available on our website, www.comscore.com, under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

I'll now turn the call over to comScore's Chief Executive Officer, Jon Carpenter. Jon?

Jonathan Carpenter

Thanks, John, and thank you everyone for joining us this evening. Let's jump right into it. With regard to the financial print, while revenue

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SCOR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCOR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.