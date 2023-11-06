Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hess Midstream Offers A Secure 8% Yield With Possible M&A Upside

Nov. 06, 2023 8:59 PM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)CVX2 Comments
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • Hess Midstream has been a solid performer, with shares rising 8% and paying out an 8% distribution to investors.
  • HESM operates a fee-based revenue model, making its dividend secure and attractive for income-seeking investors.
  • The acquisition of Hess by Chevron is likely to be positive for Hess Midstream, potentially leading to further upside opportunities.

Oil Pipeline

SteveOehlenschlager

Shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) have been a reasonable performer over the past year, rising 8% while also paying out an 8% distribution to investors. Given its strong fee-based revenue, its dividend is quite secure, making this an attractive company for income-seeking investors. Moreover, I believe

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.96K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

s
seriousinvest
Yesterday, 9:22 PM
Investing Group
Comments (461)
I really enjoyed the article. It is one of the best analyses of any company I have read on SA. I should add that I also own HESM and I also recently increased my position in part due to the likelihood that CVX would eventually purchase it at a modest premium.
I think your article was very informative and well balanced. It also makes a compelling case for why I am glad I own it.
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
Yesterday, 10:11 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (426)
@seriousinvest Thank you! I am glad it was helpful!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HESM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HESM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HESM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.