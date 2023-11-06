Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NeoGenomics, Inc (NEO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 8:03 PM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.66K Followers

NeoGenomics, Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kendra Sweeney - VP, IR

Chris Smith - CEO

Jeff Sherman - CFO

Vishal Sikri - President, Advanced Diagnostics

Warren Stone - President, Clinical Services

Conference Call Participants

Vidyun Bais - BTIG

Andrew Brackman - William Blair

Alex Nowak - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

David Westenberg - Piper Sandler

Madison Pasterchick - Morgan Stanley

Joseph Stringer - Needham & Company

Tom Stevens - TD Cowen

Prashant Kota - Goldman Sachs

Jacob Krahenbuhl - Stephens

Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the NeoGenomics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call -- Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note this call is being recorded, and an audio replay will be available on the company's website.

Kendra Sweeney, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Kendra Sweeney

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the NeoGenomics third quarter financial results call. With me today to discuss the results are Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Sherman, Chief Financial Officer. Additional members of the management team are available for Q&A including Vishal Sikri, President of Advanced Diagnostics; Warren Stone, President of Clinical Services; and Melody Harris, President of Enterprise Operations. This call is being simultaneously webcast. We will be referring to a slide presentation that has been posted to the Investors tab on our website at ir.neogenomics.com.

Starting on Slide 2, during this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements regarding our anticipated future performance. We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us, and that actual events, or results could differ materially. Please refer to our most recent forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K we filed with the SEC, to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NEO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.