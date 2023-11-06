Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 8:04 PM ETRevolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.66K Followers

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erin Graves - Senior Director of Corporate Communications and IR

Mark Goldsmith - Chairman and CEO

Jack Anders - CFO

Steve Kelsey - President of Research & Development

Conference Call Participants

Marc Frahm - TD Cowen

Eric Joseph - JPMorgan

Jonathan Chang - Leerink Partners

Ami Fadia - Needham

Alec Stranahan - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Revolution Medicines Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Erin Graves, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Erin Graves

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the third quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Mark Goldsmith, Revolution Medicine's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Anders, our Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Steve Kelsey, our President of R&D, will join us for the Q&A portion of today's call.

As we begin, I would like to note that our presentation will include statements regarding the current beliefs of Revolution Medicines with respect to our business and the proposed acquisition of EQRx, including statements regarding our development plans and time lines for our portfolio and pipeline and the expected timing and benefits of the proposed acquisition, all of which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements.

These statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RVMD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RVMD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.