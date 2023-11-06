Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 8:17 PM ETSanmina Corporation (SANM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.66K Followers

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Paige Melching - Senior Vice President of Investor Communications

Jure Sola - Co-Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO

Kurt Adzema - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Sanmina's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Paige Melching, Senior Vice President of Investor Communications. Please go ahead.

Paige Melching

Thank you, Sarah. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sanmina's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings call.

A copy of our press release and slides for today's discussion are available on our website at sanmina.com in the Investor Relations section.

Joining me on today's call is Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Jure Sola

Good afternoon.

Paige Melching

And Kurt Adzema, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Kurt Adzema

Good afternoon.

Paige Melching

Before I turn the call over to Jure, let me remind everyone that today's call is being webcasted and recorded and will be available on our website. You can follow along with our prepared remarks in the slides provided on our website.

Please turn to Slide 3 of the presentation and take note of our safe-harbor statement. During this conference call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding the future events or future financial performance of the company. We caution you that such statements are just projections. The company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of factors set forth in the safe-harbor statement. The company is under no obligation to and expressly disclaims

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SANM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SANM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.