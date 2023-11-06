Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 8:21 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.66K Followers

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Will Wong - VP, IR

Vlad Shmunis - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Tarek Robbiati - Incoming CEO

Sonalee Parekh - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Michael Funk - Bank of America

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho Securities

Matt VanVliet - BTIG

Robert Dee - Truist Securities

Will Power - Baird

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the RingCentral Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Will Wong, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Will Wong

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to RingCentral's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Tarek Robbiati, CEO; Vlad Shmunis, Founder and Executive Chairman; and Sonalee Parekh, CFO. Our format today will include prepared remarks by Tarek, Vlad, and Sonalee, followed by Q&A.

We also have a slide presentation available on our Investor Relations website that will coincide with today’s call, which you can find under the Financial Results section at ir.ringcentral.com. Some of our discussion and responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s business operations, financial performance, and outlook. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update these statements after this call. For a complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties related

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RNG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RNG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.