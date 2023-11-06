Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

We're Seeing A Massive Short Squeeze In Both Stocks And Bonds

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.52K Followers

Summary

  • The surreal correlation between Treasury rates and stock index futures, that had been intensifying in September and October, played its role – in a positive manner for a change.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield dipped below 4.50% intraday on Friday, on the news of the cooler October payrolls report.
  • A 1% move in the S&P 500 is worth roughly $400 billion in market value, and we were up almost 6% last week.

2023 investment financial-tech selecting stock and coin and trade with graph/chart with fundamental from data . Financial recovery from recession many cryptocurrency,bitcoin,digital asset growth

primeimages

The surreal correlation between Treasury rates and stock index futures, that had been intensifying in September and October, played its role – in a positive manner for a change – with both stock index and Treasury futures registering sharp rebounds.

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.52K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Inst
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund Inv
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.