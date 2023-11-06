Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 9:27 PM ETShockwave Medical, Inc. (SWAV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.66K Followers

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Debbie Kaster - Vice President, Investor Relations

Doug Godshall - President and Chief Executive Officer

Isaac Zacharias - President and Chief Commercial Officer

Dan Puckett - Chief Financial Officer

Robert Fletcher - Senior Vice President, Marketing & Market Access

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Imron Zafar - Deutsche Bank

Michael Polark - Wolfe Research

Mike Kratky - Leerink

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Shockwave’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the call over to Debbie Kaster, Vice President of Investor Relations at Shockwave, for a few introductory comments.

Debbie Kaster

Thank you all for participating in today’s call. Joining me today from Shockwave Medical are Doug Godshall, President and Chief Executive Officer; Isaac Zacharias, President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Dan Puckett, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Shockwave released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on Shockwave’s website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to our sales and operating trends, business and hiring prospects, financial and revenue expectations, reimbursement proposals, future product development and approvals in the integration of Neovasc

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SWAV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWAV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.