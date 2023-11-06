Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 9:28 PM ETAlto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.66K Followers

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kirsten Chapman - LHA IR

Bryon McGregor - President and CEO

Rob Olander - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Spychalla - Craig-Hallum

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Alto Ingredients' Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kirsten Chapman

Thank you, Betsy and thank you all for joining us today for the Alto Ingredients third quarter 2023 results conference call. On the call today are President and CEO, Bryon McGregor; and CFO, Rob Olander.

Alto Ingredients issued a press release after the market closed today, providing the details of the company's financial results. The company has also prepared a presentation for today's call that is available on the company's website at altoingredients.com.

A telephone replay of today's call will be available through November 13th, the details of which are included in today's press release. A webcast will also be available at Alto Ingredients' website.

Please note that the information on this call speaks only as of today, November 6th. You are advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of any replay.

Please refer to the company's Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2 of the presentation available online, which states that some of the comments in this presentation and conference call constitute forward-looking statements and considerations that involve risks and uncertainties.

The actual future results of Alto Ingredients could differ materially from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ALTO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALTO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.