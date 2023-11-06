Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Partners: New Capacity, Debt Agreements, And Cheap

Nov. 06, 2023 10:54 PM ETGlobal Partners LP (GLP)GLP.PR.A, GLP.PR.B
Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
1K Followers

Summary

  • Global Partners LP recently signed agreements, including the acquisition of Landmark Industries, which is expected to accelerate net sales growth in 2024.
  • The company is renegotiating certain credit agreements, which could lead to more favorable debt terms and increase interest in the stock.
  • While there are risks such as changes in oil prices and credit conditions, the stock remains undervalued and could see an increase in price if quarterly figures exceed expectations.
Gas station work

mladenbalinovac

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) recently signed two agreements including the acquisition of Landmark Industries, which will most likely accelerate net sales growth in 2024. GLP is also renegotiating certain credit agreements. I believe that obtaining beneficial debt terms could accelerate the interest

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
1K Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GLP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.