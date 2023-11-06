Cautious For Now, But Open-Minded And Ready To Adjust

deepblue4you

The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money."

- Margaret Thatcher Prime Minister of the United Kingdom 1979-1990

The industrial economy continued to contract, yet the seemingly resilient (profligate?) consumer rebounded (from a very minor pause) and retail sales moved back into growth mode during the third quarter. All to the consternation of the economic punditry whose consensus has shifted from hard-landing, to soft-landing, now all the way to no-landing. Yet, what if this cycle is just somewhat different given the Covid shutdown, reopening, and massive government spending? More precisely, what if this cycle is different, elongated for sure, yet still very much a cycle? With ups and then… downs. What if amid persistently high government spending, and the two great spenders (Biden and Trump) the clear front runners for the 2024 election, the bond vigilantes have finally awoken? What if higher rates now force a check on what has (artificially?) held the economy together? What if it all points to a continuation of a stagflationary environment for at least the next few quarters? More on that below, but first, a review of Q3 performance for "primary" assets.[1]

Commodities were the lone primary asset class with a positive return in the third quarter. US equities were down -3.2% during the three-month period. Global equities fared slightly worse, down -3.7%. Yet, the most volatile and "riskiest" of assets, commodities gained 15.5% during the quarter.

Last quarter, it was the reverse: equities were up and commodities down. We speculated in an explanatory narrative, writing, "Perhaps the equity and commodity divergence is because commodities are more immediately economically sensitive; an interpretation consistent with the global economic slowdown seen across manufacturing, industrial production, and country-level gross domestic production." Hmm. How does that fit with the most recent quarter's development?

Safe-haven assets were down for the second quarter in a row and the move accelerated. Gold was down -3.8%. Long-dated US Treasury bonds returned -13.1%. The significant decline in long-dated US Treasury bonds is remarkable given that it is thought to be both low-volatility and the safest of safe-haven assets. Furthermore, it was down 31.2% in 2022 for its worst annual performance ever. No mean-reversion yet.

Consistent with the defensive posture we have maintained since late 2021, the Grey Owl All-Season [2] strategy was essentially flat for the period (down 0.3%).

It is worth noting that the significant selloff in long-dated US Treasury bonds continued for the first three weeks of October (through Friday, October 20). The long bond was down -5.9% during this period. This dragged equities down too. US equities were down -1.5% and global equities were down -2.1%. Commodities were flat for the period (down -0.4%). Gold has seen a tremendous rally, up +7.1%, but a meaningful portion of that is most likely a flight to safety in light of the atrocities in Israel.

Economic Growth

The economic picture, described by charts we have updated and shared for the last several quarters, is more complicated today than it appeared the last few times we wrote. Many of the series we have highlighted appear to be showing the slightest signs of life.

The manufacturing economy did continue its contraction during the third quarter, yet, even here, the trend may have changed (it is contracting at a slower rate). Recall the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) summarizes in a single data point the state of the US economy. The PMI is a "diffusion index" which aggregates survey data from decision-makers throughout the manufacturing economy. The questions are around the managers' expectations (e.g. "do you plan to acquire more or less inventory next month compared to this month) and are thus a leading indicator of economic activity.

The PMI has been decelerating since March of 2021. It entered contractionary territory (below 50) in November 2022 and continued lower to 46.00 in June 2023. For now, this is the cycle low. While still contractionary in September at 49.00, this index has been climbing for three months.

Figure 1 - (US ISM Manufacturing PMI monthly)

Industrial production shows a similar pattern. Its year-over-year growth is no longer decelerating, but for now it remains stuck at the zero level.

Figure 2 - (Industrial Production: Total Index)

The rebound extends beyond the manufacturing economy. The Johnson Redbook Index shows a return to year-over-year growth in retail sales beginning in the middle of the summer.

Figure 3 - (United States Redbook Index)

Did the US economy already experience a "soft-landing?" Has the rebound begun? Perhaps, but it seems unlikely. More likely is that unsustainable government and consumer borrowing has extended the cycle.

Borrowing to Spending

After modestly contracting from the 2020 Covid stimulus, federal government spending resumed growing on a quarter-over-quarter basis in the second quarter of 2021 (from a level significantly higher than the pre-Covid baseline).

Figure 4 - (Federal Government: Current Expenditures, Billions of Dollars, Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate;)

How is all that government spending possible? Federal debt increased by over 50% to $32.2 TRILLION dollars in just the last 5 years.

Figure 5 - (Federal Debt: Total Public Debt)

How long can this continue? Who knows for sure, but some of the last remaining pandemic-era programs are finally winding down.

It's not just the government that is borrowing at an accelerating pace. Consumers have followed the government's lead with credit card balance growth over the past few quarters the highest in twenty years.

Figure 6 - (Hedgeye Quarterly; Hedgeye Risk Management)

And, for 80% of US consumers, all the Covid-era savings are gone. Debt is up and savings are down.

Figure 7 - (Hedgeye Quarterly; Hedgeye Risk Management)

Can the government and consumer borrowing continue? For sure in the short run. But, not forever. And, pressure from higher interest payments and a resumption in student loan debt payments are now beginning to exert pressure.

Inflation

Last quarter we wrote that inflation may be reaccelerating. We showed the below chart highlights that "since the beginning of May both commodity prices (orange in the chart below) and the 5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate (blue in the chart below) have been creeping higher."

Figure 8 - (TradingView - Track All Markets)

What was a creep higher became a much more definitive and aggressive move in the last few months.

Figure 9 - (TradingView - Track All Markets)

Market Signals

Global equities have been under pressure, again, since the end of July. The Russell 2000 (small capitalization index) is now down year-to-date. While most acute in small caps, the weakness is broader. On a price basis, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the MSCI USA Equal Weighted Index are down year-to-date. This is not a healthy market. Lowry's Buying Power and Selling Pressure calculations collect this information into two summary statistics that show sellers are in control and caution is warranted for now.

Figure 10 - (Lowry onDemand Member Login)

Cautious, Yet Open Minded

Since the end of 2021, we have positioned the Grey Owl All-Season portfolio for a risk-off environment. With some important modifications that action largely continues, as our "safe haven" positions, particularly our cash allocation and precious metals remain large. Today, the cash position yields approximately 5% annually. For the first time in fifteen years, it pays to be cautious.

The equity market rally from oversold levels in late 2022 was heavily concentrated in the blue-ist of the current blue-chip names. Since the end of July that rally has been challenged. Our equity market exposure is therefore modest. Given the acceleration in inflation, we have held and continue to hold exposure to commodities and energy producer equities. In addition, we are long-term optimistic about both Japan and India where their economies are growing.

The US economy has held up better and longer than most believed possible. While the evidence points to unsustainable borrowing as the most likely explanation, it is impossible to say when it will truly become unsustainable. As Lady Thatcher explained, in socialism you do eventually run out of other people's money, but it is very hard to predict when. In addition, the innovative spirit of entrepreneurs in the US economy has cured many ills and an AI-driven productivity miracle (for example) is certainly possible. We are cautious for now, but open-minded and ready to adjust.

*****

[1] We refer to US equities, long-dated US Treasury bonds, gold, and commodities as "primary" asset classes borrowing the language of HCWE & Company. The idea is that these four assets best capture two variables that explain a significant amount of asset price movement: global growth (explained by investor risk sentiment) and inflation. This framework is the basis for a permanent portfolio, an "all-season" portfolio, risk-parity, etc. US equities and commodities are "risk" assets, while US Treasury bonds and gold are "haven" assets. The market (or asset class) returns are measured on a total return basis using index exchange-traded funds (ETFs): SPY for the S&P 500, ACWI for the MSCI All-Country World Index, GSG for the S&P GSCI Commodity Index, TLT for 20+ Year Treasury Bond index (i.e. "long-dated" US Treasury bonds), and GLD for gold.

[2] Despite the generic and frequent use of the term, we renamed our strategy Grey Owl All-Season after Bridgewater Associates requested we do so claiming it conflicted with a strategy they call All-Weather.

This newsletter contains general information that is not suitable for everyone. The information contained herein should not be construed as personalized investment advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that the views and opinions expressed in this newsletter will come to pass. Investing in the stock market involves the potential for gains and the risk of losses and may not be suitable for all investors. Information presented herein is subject to change without notice and should not be considered as a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Any information prepared by any unaffiliated third party, whether linked to this newsletter or incorporated herein, is included for informational purposes only, and no representation is made as to the accuracy, timeliness, suitability, completeness, or relevance of that information.

The stocks we elect to highlight each quarter will not always be the highest performing stocks in the portfolio, but rather will have had some reported news or event of significance or are either new purchases or significant holdings (relative to position size) for which we choose to discuss our investment tactics. They do not necessarily represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended by the adviser, and the reader should not assume that investments in the securities identified and discussed were or will be profitable. A complete list of recommendations by Grey Owl Capital Management, LLC may be obtained by contacting the adviser at 1-888-473-9695.

Grey Owl Capital Management, LLC ("Grey Owl") is a Virginia registered investment adviser with its principal place of business in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Grey Owl and its representatives are in compliance with the current notice filing requirements imposed upon registered investment advisers by those states in which Grey Owl maintains clients. Grey Owl may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from notice filing requirements. This newsletter is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its investment advisory services. Any subsequent, direct communication by Grey Owl with a prospective client shall be conducted by a representative that is either registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration in the state where the prospective client resides. For information pertaining to the registration status of Grey Owl, please contact Grey Owl or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (IAPD - Investment Adviser Public Disclosure - Homepage).

For additional information about Grey Owl, including fees and services, send for our disclosure statement as set forth on Form ADV using the contact information herein. Please read the disclosure statement carefully before you invest or send money.