Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 10:27 PM ETNanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.67K Followers

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Farrell - IR

Brad Gray - President and CEO

Tom Bailey - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Marta Nazarovets - JPMorgan

Kyle Boucher - TD Cowen

Catherine Schulte - Baird

Evan Stampler - Stifel

Alexander Vukasin - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Krista and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NanoString Third Quarter Operating Results. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to Doug Farrell, Investor Relations. Doug, you may begin.

Doug Farrell

Thank you, operator. Joining me on the call today is Brad Gray, our President and CEO, as well as our CFO, Tom Bailey. Earlier today, we released our financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

During this call, we may make statements that are forward-looking, including statements about financial and operating projections, future business growth, trends and related factors, expectations regarding future operating results, future cash flows, current and future instrument orders, as well as our manufacturing capacity, prospects for expanding and penetrating our addressable markets, our strategic focus and objectives and the development status and anticipated success of reaching product offerings and as well as investor expectations regarding the impact of our convertible note exchange and the impact of macroeconomic factors.

Forward-looking statements, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our SEC filings. Our results may differ materially, from those projected and we undertake no obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Later in the call, Tom will be discussing our Q3 financial results and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NSTG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSTG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.