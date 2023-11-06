Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 10:31 PM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.67K Followers

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alice Lopatto - VP, IR

Andrew Dudum - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO

Yemi Okupe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies

Daniel Grosslight - Citigroup

Jack Wallace - Guggenheim Securities

Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities

Allen Lutz - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Hims & Hers Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn today's call over to Alice Lopatto, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alice Lopatto

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Hims & Hers Health Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. On the call with me today is Andrew Dudum, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Yemi Okupe, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I hand it over to Andrew, I need to remind you of legal safe harbor and cautionary declarations. Certain statements and projections of future results made in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements that are based on, among other things, our current market, competitors and regulatory expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and that could cause actual results to vary materially. We take no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after this call, whether as a result of new information, future events changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Please see our most recently filed 10-K and 10-Q reports for a discussion of risk factors as they relate to forward-looking statements. In today's presentation, we have certain non-GAAP financial measures. We refer you to the reconciliation table contained in today's press release

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HIMS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.