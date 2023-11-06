Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PFIX: Tactically Neutral On Interest Rates (Ratings Downgrade)

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.97K Followers

Summary

  • Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has returned over 25% since August, offsetting fixed income losses from rising interest rates.
  • However, Treasury Department's recent Quarterly Refunding Announcement acted as a catalyst to relieve some pressures in the treasury bond markets on lower total issuance and coupon bond share.
  • Longer term, my macro outlook still calls for structurally higher long-term interest rates as the U.S. government continues to rack up deficits at an alarming rate.

Yield and interest rates moves up.

Torsten Asmus

In early August, I wrote an article reiterating my bullish view on the Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) as an interest rate hedge. At the time, I was worried about the U.S. government's fiscal profligacy, which had prompted

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.97K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFIX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PFIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.