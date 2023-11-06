Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 06, 2023 10:55 PM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.67K Followers

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Christopher Lee - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Stephen McMillan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Claire Bramley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Howard Ma - Guggenheim Securities

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Chirag Ved - Evercore ISI

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Derrick Wood - TD Cowen

Tyler Radke - Citi

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Matt, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Teradata Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Christopher Lee, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin your conference.

Christopher Lee

Good afternoon, and welcome to Teradata's 2023 third quarter earnings call.

Stephen McMillan, Teradata's President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead our call today; followed by Claire Bramley, Teradata's Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results and outlook.

Our discussion today includes forecasts and other information that are considered forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect our current outlook, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risk factors are described in today's earnings release and in our SEC filings including our most recent Form 10-K and in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, that is expected to be filed with the SEC within the next

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TDC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TDC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.