naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) is working on a platform to engineer cells that are capable of avoiding detection and destruction by the patient's immune system. They are focused on a couple of indications, primarily revolving around introducing cells into the body that can correct autoimmune issues, and potentially getting this hypoimmune technology to work with stem cells. The markets are pretty large, with Type 1 Diabetes being an obvious one. The issue is the level of uncertainty and the outstanding financial burden to develop their platform in a market that is unstable for cash burners and pose major reflexivity risks. While the runway makes it into 2025, things can go wrong and the market environment still may not be fully recovered for cash burners by then. Overall, with inherent uncertainties for clinical stage biotech companies, as well as all the other market risks and outstanding dilutions, we don't find Sana to be especially attractive.

Product and Innovations

Autoimmune diseases, as well as cancers, are the huge problem for medicine, especially when it comes to therapeutic solutions. New studies show that autoimmune diseases affect 1 in 10 people in the world. Talking to people in the field, current therapeutical options for autoimmune diseases are mainly immunosuppressant drugs (drugs which suppress immune system of a patient), because the key problem in autoimmune diseases is that immune system of a patient doesn’t recognize his own “property” and therefore attacks its own tissues. These drugs have many disadvantages in use because they make immune system less reactive in general, which exposes the patient to other infections and diseases.

However, it is in the immune system’s nature to react to the foreign (allogeneic) material, whether it is transplanted tissue or a biological therapy (e.g. immunotherapy) that has biological compounds in it. Since a large amount of effective therapeutical options for dealing with autoimmune and cancer diseases are biological therapies, there remains a challenge remains in how to overcome that and basically how to “trick” recipient’s immune system, which will lead into absence of recipient’s immune system reaction on the therapy.

In that manner, one of the Sana’s main goals is that through hypoimmune technology (which they pioneered) they can make novel biotherapeutic candidates, as well as to be able to replace any damaged cells in the organism with healthy one without strong reaction of recipient’s immune system.

In a nutshell, our immune system has two big components called inner and adaptive immune systems. The inner immune system becomes active shortly after birth, it is useful in our life as a first barrier from foreign antigens, but it is not very potent. The adaptive system develops later in the life, it is potent and very important when we are in contact with microorganisms which are capable of causing serious infections. Through the hypoimmune technology, they claim that they’re managed to overcome the problem of immune system response in destroying or reducing the effectiveness of therapies, such as those for cancer or therapies which themselves are designed to kill overactive immune components in patients with autoimmune diseases. Keep in mind that destroying foreign antigens is what a healthy immune system is supposed to do, but that naturally can get in the way of therapies working to full effectiveness, even those that are designed to fix the immune system.

Approach (Corporate Presentation 2023)

By removing some of the receptors from foreign cell surface and overexpressing some of them, they are looking to create a platform by which they can render biologic therapies "hypoimmune" and capable of evading detection and destruction by the host's immune system.

Based on the technology above mentioned, they made their pipeline of potential therapeutic candidates which are currently in early stages of preclinical trials. These products are mainly modified T-cells (applied hypoimmune technology), designed to destroy unhealthy immune components and treat autoimmune diseases, and also some stem-cells which are potentially selected for curing quite a spectrum of cancers and be another means to treat autoimmune diseases, such as Type 1 Diabetes. Indeed, diabetes as an example illustrates the idea, as functioning islet cells could be introduced to the host that are hypoimmune, and won't be targeted by the immune system in the way that has caused Type 1 Diabetes for the patient, since Type 1 Diabetes is caused by an unhealthy autoimmune response to islet cells.

Although an interesting and futuristic approach, it is still far from applicable, since the story is still quite abstract and in very early stages of clinical trials. It is also still an outstanding question of how useful this will be. While the Diabetes idea is pretty interesting, for other autoimmune conditions immunosuppressants aren't such a bad solution, and introducing new, difficult to detect cells into a host raises some concerns. A lot of work needs to be done to prove safety.

Financial Angle

It is reasonable to expect, as the company claims, that there will be a financial runway into 2025 and that some initial readouts will come. However, billions of dollars will be required for the core candidates to make it to market, if they indeed make it at all which is not assured. They have just gotten started.

Trials (Corporate Presentation)

We are not sure if there will be efficiencies in developing incremental therapies, as Sana is working on a platform after all. But applying the $2.3 billion average in spend to develop a drug to the general platform would be a charitable place to start. Around $700 million has already been spent, so we suppose around $1.6 billion still needs to be spent before any commercial breakthrough and cash flow. Assuming Sana's prices hold, which it won't on dilution news especially in a market like this one which is rife with reflexivity risks, taking current liquid asset balances into account as well, about a 66% dilution could be coming on current prices before anything reaches fruition.

With reflexivity risks, which is the issue that a cash burning stock's price actually impact fundamentals meaningfully since they finance by issuing equity, dilution could be much more than that. While it's conceivable that the market environment recovers by 2025 when they next need to raise capital, getting back to the fervour of 2021 seems terribly unlikely with deglobalisation and other underlying inflationary factors at play. All this is before even considering the risks of things not getting approved.

Then again, just for Type 1 diabetes, the market could be as large as $33 billion annually based on prevalence and burden. Not to mention the autoimmune indications. The $700 million market cap is small relative to that, but the implied value assuming the scope for potential dilution is again around $2 billion assuming that 66% dilution figure, which may be in the upper part of the range as reflexivity issues could cause more dilution if prices are lower in 2025 when they next need to raise.

However, we assume that the market has an understanding of the possible market. The issue we have is with reflexivity risks, which are a vicious danger when investing in early stage cash burners. Then there are also other dilutions coming from equity compensation plans and outstanding rights and warrants, nearing around 20% dilution as a maximum, that further caps the upside if the price rises, so the implied value then goes up further for the stock.

Still, TAMs of $33 billion for Type 1 Diabetes is quite a bit higher than the $2.5 billion or so in implied, post dilution value. It's not totally uninteresting, but with the added uncertainty of reflexivity risks and of the success of the trials, we'd still be underweight the category, and don't find Sana's platform to be the most compelling. Also, hitting full TAMs is unlikely, and even if they do so in sales, it's the cash flows that make value and there's another layer of uncertainty there about how much those cash flows will be.