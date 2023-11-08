Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Visa: Buybacks And Dividend Growth Make This Stock An Attractive Buy

Nov. 08, 2023 8:30 AM ET Visa Inc. (V)
The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • Visa is a great dividend stock with capital appreciation and growth potential, and 82% of US adults own at least one credit card.
  • Visa has a low payout ratio, conducts share buybacks, and offers safe dividends with a dividend safety score of 99.
  • Despite expecting slower growth in 2024, Visa offers double-digit upside to its price target and has strong financials and long-standing partnerships.
  • Visa continues to expand its business into Latin America and renew long-standing partnerships with large brands such as Costco and U.S Bank.
  • One reason management projects slower growth could be the large amount ($1 trillion) of credit card debt for Americans that will likely cause a slowdown in transactions.

Introduction

Credit card companies like Visa (NYSE:V) are great dividend stocks to hold. They offer capital appreciation plus growth. On top of that everyone at some point in their life will probably own and use one, maybe even on a

Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in V over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more related articles on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know I'm the comment section if you hold Visa and why.
Today, 9:10 AM
@The Dividend Collectuh I have held V for a number of years (7 years to start and added on about 3 years ago). It performed well for awhile, but then got ahead of itself and has been an underperformer for the past few years.
However, its safety profile and capital structure is pristine which for a retiree is important.
I think V could easily double its dividend with absolutely no sweat, but it certainly won't.

It is fairly valued now - now over or under valued. Certainly a core holding of any diversified portfolio.
Seriously? Yield under one percent and market cap over 500 billion and only growing around 10 percent a year and you like it?
Today, 8:50 AM
@110661
Yes
Today, 8:59 AM
@110661 yes. Everything isn’t about yield. That’s why a dividend portfolio should consist of different combinations of low, medium, and high yields. The business model of Visa is why I like it.
