Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Construction Partners: Interesting Road Ahead

Nov. 07, 2023 1:28 AM ETConstruction Partners, Inc. (ROAD)
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
262 Followers

Summary

  • Construction Partners operates as a consolidator in road construction, focusing on acquisitions of small operators in the industry.
  • The company has been able to grow its revenues significantly with the company's strategy, making the stock intriguing.
  • ROAD stock is quite difficult to value due to the constant acquisitions, but with my current DCF model estimates, I believe the stock is fairly valued.

Vibratory asphalt rollers compactor compacting new asphalt pavement. Road service repairs the highway

Andrey Grigoriev/iStock via Getty Images

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) operates as a consolidator in road construction. The company's strategy revolves around constant acquisitions of small operators in the industry. Construction Partners has been able to grow revenues very well after the company's

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
262 Followers
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ROAD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ROAD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ROAD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.