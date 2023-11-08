Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thacker Pass: Unpacking The Massive Exploration Upside

Nov. 08, 2023 10:00 AM ETLithium Americas Corp. (LAC), LAC:CA, LAC.WI2 Comments
Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The McDermitt Caldera is one of the most significant lithium resources globally due to past supervolcano activity.
  • The caldera contains high concentrations of lithium in illite clays, with an estimated 20-40 million tonnes of lithium (106 - 213 million tonnes LCE).
  • Thacker Pass represents just a portion of Lithium Americas' total mining claims within the McDermitt Caldera, potentially inviting significant expansion for long-term investors.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Historic Cornwall Pit in Greenbushes Mine

Photon-Photos

A recent research publication, co-authored by Lithium Americas' (NYSE:LAC) Vice President of Global Exploration, Dr. Tom Benson, made a number of headlines after calling out the McDermitt Caldera as one of the most globally significant lithium

If you enjoyed this analysis, head over to Green Growth Giants for the full article. Community members have access to this article, and many others on LAC and companies like it. The renewable energy transition is a generational opportunity, with tremendous growth expected in the coming years. My service provides a guide on how to maximize the return of this industry change through a model portfolio, consistent research, and direct access to myself. Personally achieving a 450%+ return since 2017 in a portfolio tracking the sector, I hope to share those gains with you. Consider a two-week free trial today!

This article was written by

Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
7.78K Followers

I tend to focus on long-term stock ideas, oftentimes rooted in tech or EVs. I have been a casual investor for years with solid returns and want to share what I have learned with others who may find value in my thoughts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAC, LAAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Australopithecus profile picture
Australopithecus
Today, 10:26 AM
Premium
Comments (129)
Excellent explanation of the McDermitt Caldera. Also note that yesterday Morningstar issued a statement saying, "We forecast lithium carbonate spot prices will average $30,000 per metric ton in 2024, above current prices of a little less than $23,000."
Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
Today, 10:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (494)
@Australopithecus We'll see... EV demand has hit a bit of a trough and that effect is being passed on to suppliers. While I'm still optimistic about LT lithium prices, and still think a $24,000/t floor is a great place to be at, I'm not sure I would forecast prices recovering just yet.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LAC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LAC
--
LAC:CA
--
LAC.WI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.